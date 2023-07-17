Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants His Kids to 'See How Hard I Worked' and Be Someone Others Can 'Look Up To'

Patrick Mahomes is conscious of what son Bronze and daughter Sterling will remember about their lives as the kids of an NFL quarterback

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Photo: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Patrick Mahomes wants his kids to understand what all his hard work was for.

Speaking with CBS Mornings to talk about his role in Netflix's Quarterback" the father of two, 27, talked about taking wisdom from his elder peers and applying it to his own family-work-life balance.

"I actually talked to Peyton [Manning] about it for a while," Mahomes said. "What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kansas City Chiefs player said the comment "hit me, obviously, having two kids."

"When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked," he noted.

It's also important to Mahomes to be a good role model to other kids aside from Bronze, 7 months, and Sterling Skye, 2, who he shares with wife Brittany.

"I want to be someone that the kids can look up to and say that, 'Hey, I want to be like Patrick Mahomes,'" he said. "And I want parents to think that, 'Hey, that's a guy that I want my kid to be like.' And so, that's how I'll play the game."

Mahomes continued, "I try to enjoy it. I try to enjoy my time with my family. And when I'm on TV or when I'm in the spotlight, I try to show off the right example."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Enjoy First Fourth of July as a Family of Four Outdoors

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"I want to always be remembered as a great quarterback, but remembered more as a better person," he noted. "That's my goal — I want people to see the love that I have for the game of football, the love I have for my family, and the love I have for being a role model. And I think if they see that, and they remember me as that, then I've done what I need to do."  

Mahomes knows it's a very special time in his career and for his family, and he's soaking it all in.

"You enjoy the moments," he said. 

"Being able to go home and see my daughter and see my son, I have a better understanding of being present and enjoying it."

"That translates to the football field. And we've been on a heck of a run," he shared. "But I'm trying to enjoy those moments, 'cause I know it doesn't last forever, even though we want it to.'"

Related Articles
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday in Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party
Messi family
Lionel Messi Smiles Poolside with All Three Kids as They Settle into Miami — See the Family Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager son learns how to swim
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Was Scared to Watch Son, 3, Learn to Swim in the Ocean: 'Closed My Eyes'
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida, 5, in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos of Sons Mason and Reign on 'Night Walk with My Boys'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Son Mason with Brother Reign: 'Night Walk with My Boys'
shawn booth
'Bachelorette' Alum Shawn Booth Expecting First Baby: 'I've Always Wanted to Be a Dad'
Tom Brady family vacation
Tom Brady Enjoys Beach Vacation with All Three of His Kids — See the Sweet Photos!
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'
Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin goop
Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Out with Lookalike Daughter Apple, 19, at Their Hamptons Home
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Michael Bolton at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says His 6 Grandchildren Find His Former Long Hairstyle 'Quite Amusing'
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Willie Geist exclusive
Willie Geist Says He Does a 'Gut Check' with His Kids Before Interviewing Celebrities (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead and children Amelie and Archie
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Family Photo with His Two Older Kids in England: 'Rain, Kiddos, Curry'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)