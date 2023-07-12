Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Wear Matching Pastel Suits for ‘Quarterback’ Premiere: ‘Wish It Was Planned’

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are not only teammates on the field — but also buddies with matching style.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and tight end showed up to the premiere of Netflix’s new docuseries Quarterback in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing matching pastel suits.

“Wish it was planned,” Mahomes, 27, wrote in his Instagram Story showing a shot of him and Kelce, 33, posing together above a photo of Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in matching suits, adding laughing emojis.

“Looks like you guys read each others minds off the field too #Twins,” former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote in his caption.

“Wish it was planned,” Mahomes, 27, captioned in his Instagram story showing a shot of him and Kelce, 33, posing together above a photo of Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in matching suits, adding a laughing emoji. Julian Edelman/Instagram

Mahomes spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the premiere about wife, Brittany, 27, who he married last year.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” he gushed. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

“I have great people around me and I can be Patrick Mahomes," he added in reference to daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, alongside Brittany.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls," he continued.

In Quarterback, Mahomes stars alongside fellow NFL players Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The series — for the first time — reveals to viewers what it takes to be a pro quarterback.

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," Mahomes told PEOPLE. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany said this dream is something Mahomes has managed to achieve himself.

“He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out,” she told PEOPLE, noting that he is "The best father ever."

Mahomes’ attitude towards his daughter Sterling’s soccer passion shows this clearly — although he confesses that he didn’t do much to foster it.

“We never taught her how to play soccer. She watched it from going to the Kansas City Current games with Brittany," Mahomes said. "Then we got home and all of a sudden she was kicking the soccer ball around.”

He continued: “So I think the genes are going to be good, but like I said, it doesn't matter. We just want them to follow their dreams and if it's sports, that's awesome. If it's something else, we'll support them the same way.”

Quarterback is released on Netflix on July 12.