Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany a Denim-Filled Birthday Party: ‘Always Making Me Feel Special’

Patrick Mahomes may be gunning for the Most Valuable Husband title this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, celebrated his wife Brittany's upcoming 27th birthday by throwing the mother-of-two a denim and diamonds-filled bash on Tuesday.

Brittany, who turns 27 on Friday, shared a carousel of photos with several of her friends dressed to theme for the party on social media.

In her caption on Instagram, Brittany wrote, "Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME!"

Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany Denim and Diamonds Themed Birthday Bash. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Current soccer owner also posed with her husband during the party. "Always making me feel special," she wrote alongside sweet shots of her and Patrick.

Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany Denim and Diamonds Themed Birthday Bash. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In July, Patrick told PEOPLE how important Brittany is to his success in the NFL.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” said at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary series Quarterback in Los Angeles, California. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

The couple enjoyed their first off-season as a family of four this summer with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

"Well, getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹," Brittany wrote on Aug. 8. "Whew it flew by!"

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback". CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

At the Quarterback premiere, Patrick shared that with the new Netflix show documenting his life on and off the field, he hopes that his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he said.

“Now they're too young to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home."

