Patrick Mahomes Shares the Romantic Gesture He Made to Brittany to Get Out of the 'Friend Zone'

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Updated on July 12, 2023 09:41AM EDT
Patrick Mahomes. is setting the record straight on his teenage romance with wife Brittany Mahomes.

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary Quarterback, the high school sweethearts, both 27, share slightly different accounts of the early days of their relationship.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick recalls in the doc. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

He adds, “I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior. I actually got her a rose … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day.”

Yet the gesture was anything but that for Brittany.

“He thought it was a joke,” the Kansas City Current co-owner recalls. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Looking back on the moment, Brittany shares that she also realized at the time Patrick had potential.

“… When they were chanting, I thought it was kind of awkward and it was funny,” she says. “I was like, ‘Okay this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Fast forward 10 years or so, and the couple are now proud parents of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2.

In addition to the Mahomes family, the new documentary also features Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Quarterback drops July 12 on Netflix. 

