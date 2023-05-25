Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'

Patrick Mahomes is asking for privacy amid his brother Jackson's alleged sexual assault charges.

While speaking to media during a press conference Wednesday, Patrick, 27, said the allegations against Jackson, 23, are something he'd rather not discuss publicly.

"Honestly, it's kind of a personal thing that I'm just kind of going to keep to myself," Patrick said. "I mean, at the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So I just kinda keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I'm in the building."

Jackson's arrest reportedly stems from an alleged incident at a local Kansas City restaurant in late February, according to KCTV-5, who confirmed with police that the arrest and incident are connected.

Justin Rex/AP/Shutterstock

Jackson had been accused of assaulting Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old restaurant owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, by forcibly kissing her. He was also accused of shoving a waiter.

On May 3, Jackson posted bond after his arrest. Local news channel KCTV-5 captured footage of Mahomes walking to his car from the Johnson County Detention Center. According to the outlet, he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office records reviewed by PEOPLE show the 22-year-old social media influencer was released on a $100,000 bond.



Jackson denied the accusations through his lawyer, Brandon Davies, in a statement to KCTV5 in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in the statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

