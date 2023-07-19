Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Arizona 3 Months Before Making the Super Bowl to Save Money

Patrick Mahomes had a bit of foresight leading up to the 2023 Super Bowl.

The two-time NFL Super Bowl champion, 27, was captured on camera in the Netflix series Quarterback saying that he booked a place to stay in Arizona — months before his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, even knew they would play in the Super Bowl, held in Glendale, Ariz. this year.

In one scene from the series, Mahomes could be seen chatting with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as they waited on stage for an event ahead of their showdown at the Super Bowl.

“I got a crib, like, six minutes from our hotel,” Mahomes told Hurts. “So my family will stay there."

When Hurts asked him if he bought a house in Arizona, Mahomes said, he “just Airbnb’ed it.” He then admitted to Hurts that he had made the plans months before the big game — a bold choice given that the Chiefs had weeks to go before clinching their spot.

“I did that s--- three months ago,” he said, explaining that he wanted to save money. “I’m like that s--- blast up on the price.”

Mahomes and his team ended up clinching the Super Bowl win, and he was crowned Most Valuable Player for the game.

Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614) and offensive TDs (45), won big a few nights before the game at the NFL Honors. Though he skipped the event to prep for the Super Bowl, Mahomes was named the 2022 regular season MVP.

It was the second time Mahomes won the award in his young career. Prior to winning, he discussed his potential nab the trophy and how it would feel to earn the honor again.

"It would mean the world," he said, per NBC Sports. "To be able to win that award, it's so special. It's so hard to do. There's so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing."

In Quarterback, Mahomes stars alongside fellow NFL players Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as the series takes viewers behind the scenes of what it takes to be a pro quarterback for the first time ever.

Mahomes spoke to PEOPLE at the premiere of the new Netflix documentary series, and said he attributes his success to his wife Brittany. They have two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 9 months.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

He added, "I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls.”