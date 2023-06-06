Patrick Mahomes Playfully Steers Travis Kelce Away from Making White House Podium Speech: 'Sorry! Sorry!'

Patrick Mahomes showed how quick he is on his feet once again on Monday afternoon when he rushed over to stop teammate Travis Kelce from going rogue at the White House podium.



The playful moment happened when President Joe Biden posed for a photo with Mahomes, 27, and Kelce, 33, holding up a Kansas City Chiefs No. 46 Biden jersey. After the photo, the president, 80, turned his back to the podium to lay the jersey down and Kelce scooted over to the microphone.

"So, I've been waiting for this –," the Chiefs tight end casually began before Mahomes rushed over and escorted him away from behind the president’s podium.



“Sorry! Sorry!” Mahomes said, waving his hand to apologize as the whole team began laughing behind them.

Biden raised both his hands up and laughed along with the confusion.



Kelce looked ready to make another one of the headline-grabbing statements he’s become known for when a microphone is in front of him.



Patrick Mahomes. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The eight-time Pro Bowler went viral during the 2023 NFL postseason when he verbally sparred with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who assured the Bengals would defeat the Chiefs for a second-straight year in the AFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl. After the Chiefs won the game, Kelce evoked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and told the mayor to “know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”



Kelce followed up the viral interview clip by telling the football world to “put some respect on our name!” after the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles and capture their second Super Bowl in four years.

The team’s tight end during both Super Bowl runs, Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast he was excited to visit the White House for the first time on Monday. With childlike wonder, Kelce joked with his brother that he wanted to “see the hidden Oval Office” during the team’s visit and referred to discovering tucked away secrets from the plot of Nic Cage’s National Treasure.

Despite winning the Super Bowl three times in their history, the visit marked the first time that the franchise met with a sitting president and toured the White House. In 2020, the team’s visit was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. And the tradition had not yet been in place when the Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi trophy in 1970.

"It's been a long wait to stand before you," coach Andy Reid said during his speech, referring to the 2020 cancellation. "We're fired up. We missed the first one due to COVID but we are here strong, man. Kansas City strong."