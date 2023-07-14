Patrick Mahomes Says He Likes to 'Be the Villain a Little Bit' During Away Games: 'It's Just as Fun'

"It's just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games," Mahomes said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on July 14, 2023 10:51AM EDT
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson sat down with football start Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson. Photo:

CBS News

Patrick Mahomes has the competitive spirit.

The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reveals in an upcoming interview with Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings that he enjoys winning when his team is playing in another city, as opposed to the Chiefs' home turf.

“What's a better feeling: playing the hero at home, or the villain on the road?” Burleson, 41, asked the two-time Super Bowl champion, as seen in a preview clip that aired Friday.

“Oh, man ... I like to be the villain a little bit,” Mahomes admitted.

“Obviously, it's cool at Arrowhead (Stadium) — be the hero and win the games and be able to host the AFC Championship trophy,” he explained. “But it's just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games.”

Mahomes added, “Both are great. But even though I hide the smile, I like being the villain sometimes.”

Quite the villain indeed for many teams, as the Chiefs were a formidable opponent last season, even clinching the Super Bowl win. The team also finished the regular season with a win-loss ratio of 14–3.

Mahomes was a major contributor to their successful season, having led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614) and offensive TDs (45). He was crowned Most Valuable Player after the Super Bowl and was also named the 2022 regular season MVP.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty

After the NFL star was named the 2022 MVP, his wife, Brittany, opened up about his work ethic.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," she said in a video.

Mahomes, who shares 7-month-old Bronze and 2-year-old Sterling with Brittany, told PEOPLE this week at the premiere of his Netflix documentary series Quarterback that his wife and children are what keep him going — and he hopes to inspire his son and daughter with his hard work.

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he said.

The father of two added, “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

Mahomes' full interview with Burleson will air Monday on CBS Mornings.

