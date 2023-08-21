Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving in Kids Mercedes Truck

Brittany Mahomes laughed as toddler Sterling took over driving duties from her baby brother

Published on August 21, 2023 11:20AM EDT
Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving Each Other in Kids Mercedes Truck
Photo:

Randy Shropshire/Getty; brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes loves watching how her kids get along.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos of her family time on Instagram this weekend, with one shot from Saturday showing son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, taking turns driving their kids-sized Mercedes truck.

Sharing a small photo where Bronze drives the truck inset to a larger photo of Sterling behind the wheel, the mom of two explained, "She didn't like him in charge of driving so we had to swap 😂😂."

She also shared another silly picture of her little girl sticking her tongue out, writing, "She told me to take a picture 😂."

Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving Each Other in Kids Mercedes Truck

brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany also shared an update from her recent attempts at potty-training Sterling, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a photo of the smiley toddler, she wrote, "The face of a perfect angel who hasn't had an accident in two days 🙌🙏. Still haven't left the house to test these skills but we shall see 😂."

Brittany Mahomes Shares Family Photos From 'First Offseason as Four': 'It Flew By'
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The exciting milestone comes after a scary moment for Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes, where the mom of two had to rush her little one to the ER after discovering a new allergy.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," the mom of two shared, alongside a photo of the infant enjoying a bottle.

"The scariest 30 min of my life," she added.

