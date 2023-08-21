Celebrity Parents Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving in Kids Mercedes Truck Brittany Mahomes laughed as toddler Sterling took over driving duties from her baby brother By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 11:20AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty; brittanylynne/Instagram Brittany Mahomes loves watching how her kids get along. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos of her family time on Instagram this weekend, with one shot from Saturday showing son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, taking turns driving their kids-sized Mercedes truck. Sharing a small photo where Bronze drives the truck inset to a larger photo of Sterling behind the wheel, the mom of two explained, "She didn't like him in charge of driving so we had to swap 😂😂." She also shared another silly picture of her little girl sticking her tongue out, writing, "She told me to take a picture 😂." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. brittanylynne/Instagram Brittany Mahomes Shares Ups and Downs of Trying to Potty Train Daughter Sterling: 'Take Two' Brittany also shared an update from her recent attempts at potty-training Sterling, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story. Alongside a photo of the smiley toddler, she wrote, "The face of a perfect angel who hasn't had an accident in two days 🙌🙏. Still haven't left the house to test these skills but we shall see 😂." Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram The exciting milestone comes after a scary moment for Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes, where the mom of two had to rush her little one to the ER after discovering a new allergy. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," the mom of two shared, alongside a photo of the infant enjoying a bottle. "The scariest 30 min of my life," she added.