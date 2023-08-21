Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving in Kids Mercedes Truck

Brittany Mahomes loves watching how her kids get along.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos of her family time on Instagram this weekend, with one shot from Saturday showing son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, taking turns driving their kids-sized Mercedes truck.

Sharing a small photo where Bronze drives the truck inset to a larger photo of Sterling behind the wheel, the mom of two explained, "She didn't like him in charge of driving so we had to swap 😂😂."

She also shared another silly picture of her little girl sticking her tongue out, writing, "She told me to take a picture 😂."

brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany also shared an update from her recent attempts at potty-training Sterling, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a photo of the smiley toddler, she wrote, "The face of a perfect angel who hasn't had an accident in two days 🙌🙏. Still haven't left the house to test these skills but we shall see 😂."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with daughter Sterling and son Bronze. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The exciting milestone comes after a scary moment for Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes, where the mom of two had to rush her little one to the ER after discovering a new allergy.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," the mom of two shared, alongside a photo of the infant enjoying a bottle.

"The scariest 30 min of my life," she added.

