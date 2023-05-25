Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life

The 2x Super Bowl champion told reporters he tries to do "what's best for" himself and the team

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on May 25, 2023 02:34 PM
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is playing for his legacy, not for more money.

Mahomes, 27, spoke to the media about his mindset at this point in his career, and the two-time Super Bowl champion explained that he's not concerned about his payday as other top quarterbacks in the league out-earn him.

Mahomes told reporters that he and his agent keep "open communication" with the team during offseasons so that he can do what's best for everyone at the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

"We want to do whatever’s best for the team, but obviously, I want to do what’s best for myself as well," the quarterback said. "I've always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment."

When asked about being among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes said, "It's not about" that for him.

Mahomes explained that he's already "made enough money where" he'll be "set" for the rest of his life.

He added, "But at the same time, you've got to find that line where you're making a lot of money but you're still keeping the great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you can compete in these games."

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl
Patrick Smith/Getty

He continued, "Everybody wants to get paid a lot of money when they’re the best at their craft. At the same time, if you look at the greats in the league, they found that right spot where they’re getting paid a lot of money" while still keeping "great players" on their team.

