Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband'

Brittany Mahomes is giving thanks for her Instagram Husband!



“10/10 Husband,” the mother of two, 27, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a carousel of photos taken by NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

In the first two images, Brittany poses in a black bikini while lounging on a pool chair, while the third reveals her photographer — none other than her quarterback husband, 27 — who seems dedicated to getting the perfect shot.

The couple has been enjoying “Island Life” with their two children, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2.

The summer has already been a busy time for the family of four.

Earlier this month, they celebrated the athlete’s first Father’s Day as a dad of two.

"Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family!" the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote alongside adorable images of Patrick and the kids.

Meanwhile, just a few days earlier, Patrick showed off his new bling during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring reveal and ceremony held at Union Station in Missouri on June 15.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, Brittany shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of Patrick teaching Sterling how to hold a golf club.

In the photo, the quarterback wears a white long-sleeve shirt and guides Sterling as she attempts to hit a golf ball on a tee. Brittany simply tagged her husband and left the photo caption-less, letting the adorable picture speak for itself.

And through it all, the parents said they were "attempting potty training” with the toddler.

Next month, the family will also appear in the new documentary Quarterback on Netflix.

The series, set to debut July 12, will feature the Mahomes, as well as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

