Patrick Mahomes Carries 2-Year-Old Daughter Sterling, Takes Her on Skateboard Ride

Patrick Mahomes is spending some quality time with his daughter.

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes, 27, posted a sweet Instagram story of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes as he zoomed around their driveway on a skateboard. The football player carried daughter Sterling, 2, as he skated, treating her to a ride around the paved area.

Mahomes wore a red Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap while carrying Sterling, who wore a pink T-shirt, black shorts and matching pink shoes. Brittany posted several videos of the ride, showing how Patrick deftly held Sterling as he turned on his skateboard.

That same day, Brittany posted a photo of herself holding Sterling, who in turn holds baby Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 4 months old. The Kansas City Current co-owner tagged her husband in the photo and drew a heart around the tag.

Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany recently posted her sweet view of her husband and daughter as she fed son Bronze. On the floor in front of her, Patrick laid with Sterling as she dozed off.

"The best thing I can ever watch🥹," the proud mom and wife wrote. "These two while I feed Bronzie boy😍."

The Super Bowl champion, also 27, recently shared a series of family photos on Instagram featuring the couple and their kids for Mother's Day.

"Dad let mom sleep in and he got both kids up and ready this morning," Brittany wrote on her own photos.

Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sharing a selfie with Sterling while watching the Current play at Legends Field, the proud mom wrote, "What better way spending Mother's Day with my girl watching out @kccurrent ladies!!!!"

Brittany also shared her reflections on mom life along with some shots from a recent family photo shoot.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

