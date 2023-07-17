Patrick Mahomes ‘Truly’ Believes He ‘Wouldn’t Be in the Position I Am Now’ Without Wife Brittany

Mahomes and his family are featured in the new series 'Quarterback,' which premiered this month on Netflix

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:03PM EDT
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty 

With two Super Bowl trophies and two league MVP awards six years into his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes is already in the conversation for being one of the greatest players of all time.

But none of it would be possible without his wife Brittany, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star told CBS Mornings in a new interview Monday.

"I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn't have Brittany, I wouldn't be in the position I am now," Mahomes said.

The high school sweethearts married last July and have two children together, daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and their eight-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Mahomes spoke with CBS Mornings ahead of the premiere of Quarterback, a new Netflix series which follows him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throughout their day-to-day lives in the NFL.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6FnzPJKwW/ brittanylynne's profile picture brittanylynne Verified ð¤ðð 1h
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and the couple’s two young children are featured prominently throughout the series, which shows Mahomes life on the field and off of it, at home with his family. How the Mahomes family deals with the NFL spotlight is one of the main subjects throughout the series.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said of the intensity of life in the NFL. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes, though, decided to embrace it and throw himself in front of the lens after talking with football hall of famer (and Quarterback executive producer) Peyton Manning about regrets he had from his playing career. Manning told Mahomes that he wished there was behind-the-scenes footage from his time playing that he could one day share with his own family.

"What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.' And that hit me, obviously, having two kids. When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

At the premiere of Quarterback, Mahomes told PEOPLE that he hopes the series can provide a blueprint for his kids to understand achieving their dreams will take hard work.

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he adds to PEOPLE about the inspiration this will hopefully provide them. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

Related Articles
NBC Sports/YouTube
Tour de France Fan Causes Massive Crash by Taking a Sidelines Selfie
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham
'Emotional' David Beckham Welcomes Lionel Messi to His Inter Miami FC Team: 'Truly a Dream'
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors holds the trophy after winning the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship
Steph Curry Was 'a Kid in a Candy Store' After Winning Golf Tournament and Nailing Hole-in-One
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) holds the Men's Singles Trophy alongside Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats 4-Time Consecutive Wimbledon Winner Novak Djokovic in Thrilling Men's Singles Final
Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City
Tony Romo Says He’s 'Incredibly Fortunate' to Have Support of Wife Candice: 'My Biggest Fan' (Exclusive)
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson sat down with football start Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says He Likes to 'Be the Villain a Little Bit' During Away Games: 'It's Just as Fun'
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'
Miles Teller Says Him and Aaron Rodgersâ Golf Competition Is âAll Friendlyâ
Miles Teller Says His and Aaron Rodgers’ Golf Competition Is ‘All Friendly’ (Exclusive)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up on the driving range before his second practice round at the ACC Golf Championship
Josh Allen Says Training for Next Season Is ‘Going Really Well’ But ‘It's a Long Season’ (Exclusive)
Gabby Douglas Hints at Trying to Make Paris Olympic Team After 'Facing Darkness and Fears'
Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Announces Her Return to Gymnastics After 'Facing Darkness and Fears'
Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy
Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Paid for Game Tickets Through Series of Bank Robberies, Feds Say
Rickie Fowler of the United States poses with the trophy after defeating Adam Hadwin of Canada and Collin Morikawa of the United States
Golfer Rickie Fowler Buys Childhood Course Where His Dad Worked 'in Exchange for Me to Hit Balls'
Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Mahomes! LeBron James! See All the Celebs Who Dropped by PEOPLE's Exclusive ESPYs Photo Booth
New Mexico State Soccer Player, 20, Found Dead Days After Birthday
New Mexico State Soccer Player, 20, Found Dead Days After Birthday
LeBron James (L) onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
LeBron James Gushes Over His 'Queen,' Wife Savannah, on ESPYs Stage: 'Kudos to You, Baby'