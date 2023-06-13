Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Reportedly List Missouri Home for $3 Million

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are reportedly letting go of their renovated Kansas City, Mo. ranch house.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife of just over one year have listed the home for just under $3 million, according to Variety's Dirt. The outlet reports the couple purchased the property in 2019 for an estimated $1.9 million.

A representative for the real estate agency declined to comment on the listing.

The 27-year-old Super Bowl champ and the fitness guru, who also co-own the National Women’s Soccer League team Kansas City Current, oversaw extensive renovations during their time at the ranch house in the private Country Club District, Dirt reports, noting that they spent nearly $400,000 on renovations to the 1950s home, which now features open-concept living spaces and other modern updates like floor-to-ceiling windows.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

The home is nestled on a 1.4 acre lot and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also boasts a media room, formal living and dining rooms, and an updated sunroom.

The outdoor space has a heated pool, a fire pit and lounge area, a putting green, and a five-car garage.





The Mahomes family recently grew with the addition of their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, now 7 months. Patrick and Brittany also share a 2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Brittany shared a photoshoot of the family of four in February, giving a glimpse into their life with a newborn and a toddler.

“Thanking God everyday for these 3,” she captioned the post.

Just days prior to Brittany’s update, Patrick and the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl, the second win in Mahomes’ short career.



Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The couple has recently been enjoying the NFL offseason and continuing their celebration of the big win by attending the Met Gala, dressing to the nines at the Kentucky Derby, and enjoying VIP treatment at concerts like Luke Combs’ recent show.

The family likely won't be leaving the area any time soon as Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020.

