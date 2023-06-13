Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Reportedly List Missouri Home for $3 Million

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is letting go of a nearly 4,800-square-foot ranch-style house

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 05:15PM EDT
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are reportedly letting go of their renovated Kansas City, Mo. ranch house.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife of just over one year have listed the home for just under $3 million, according to Variety's Dirt. The outlet reports the couple purchased the property in 2019 for an estimated $1.9 million.

A representative for the real estate agency declined to comment on the listing.

The 27-year-old Super Bowl champ and the fitness guru, who also co-own the National Women’s Soccer League team Kansas City Current, oversaw extensive renovations during their time at the ranch house in the private Country Club District, Dirt reports, noting that they spent nearly $400,000 on renovations to the 1950s home, which now features open-concept living spaces and other modern updates like floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Their Two Kids at Arrowhead Stadium
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

The home is nestled on a 1.4 acre lot and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also boasts a media room, formal living and dining rooms, and an updated sunroom. 

The outdoor space has a heated pool, a fire pit and lounge area, a putting green, and a five-car garage. 


The Mahomes family recently grew with the addition of their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, now 7 months. Patrick and Brittany also share a 2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye

Brittany shared a photoshoot of the family of four in February, giving a glimpse into their life with a newborn and a toddler.

“Thanking God everyday for these 3,” she captioned the post. 

Just days prior to Brittany’s update, Patrick and the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl, the second win in Mahomes’ short career. 

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gal

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The couple has recently been enjoying the NFL offseason and continuing their celebration of the big win by attending the Met Gala, dressing to the nines at the Kentucky Derby, and enjoying VIP treatment at concerts like Luke Combs’ recent show. 

The family likely won't be leaving the area any time soon as Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Carries 2-Year-Old Daughter Sterling, Takes Her on Skateboard Ride
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany to Sleep and Soccer on First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Says It's 'Sad' and 'Disrespectful' That Women Go After Her Husband Patrick Mahomes
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
patrick mahomes wedding
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Nothing Beats Doing Life with You'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: 'Thanking God'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photo Shoot: 'Thanking God'
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze in Sweet Family Photo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win
Super Bowl CHAMPS
Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Shows Off Her Custom '15' Jacket at Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit