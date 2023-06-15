Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario's Relationship Timeline

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario have an enduring love.

The two actors met in 2009 on the set of a play and quickly fell in love. Not long after, though, they both booked leading roles on hit TV shows; Adams was cast as Mike Ross on Suits, and Bellisario landed the role of Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars. Adams and Bellisario stayed on their respective shows for seven seasons, and much of their relationship was long-distance as they filmed on opposite coasts.

“It’s constant coordinating,” Bellisario told PEOPLE in October 2013. “It’s really hard to be away from the person you love, especially when they’re your rock and support system.”

Even with the distance between them, the pair made time for each other, and they went on to get married in December 2016.

After leaving Suits and Pretty Little Liars, the couple settled down and started a family, welcoming their first daughter, Aurora, in 2018 and their second daughter, Elliot, in 2021.

2009: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario meet

Adams and Bellisario were introduced to each other in 2009 when they both acted in a play about “William Shakespeare’s midlife career crisis,” according to Variety. It wasn’t all work, though, as the pair hit it off right away.

“We did a play together in Los Angeles called Equivocation,” Adams told HerWorld in a March 2013 interview. “She was cast for the part of my romantic interest. We met and that was it.”

July 6, 2010: Patrick J. Adams appears in Pretty Little Liars

While not a big role, Adams and Bellisario were able to be on set together again when he guest starred on the first season of Bellisario's TV show. He played the role of Hardy, Ezra Fitz’s college friend, during an episode called “Reality Bites.”

In an October 2016 Instagram post dedicated to Pretty Little Liars ahead of Bellisario's last day on the show, Adams shared some of his memories from the experience.

"​​You've afforded us opportunities I could never have imagined, introduced me to some of the finest cast and crew I've ever met and you let me play darts with [Ian Harding] for an episode while discussing the nuances of the word ‘statutory,’ " he wrote.

March 4, 2013, Patrick J. Adams discusses his and Troian Bellisario's brief breakup

About a year into dating, the couple briefly split. However, Adams decided to use his guest role on Pretty Little Liars as his opportunity to win Bellisario back.

"We had broken up at that point, and I decided to audition for the guest role, which I normally wouldn’t have," he recalled during his March 2013 interview with HerWorld. "And I got it."

The ploy appeared to have worked, as the couple were spotted looking cozy at Sundance Film Festival in January 2013.



October 2013: Troian Bellisario opens up about her long-distance relationship with Patrick J. Adams

Bellisario and Adams entered into a long-distance relationship very early on in their romance, and it certainly had its difficulties.

The actress spoke to PEOPLE in October 2013 about what it was like filming Pretty Little Liars in L.A. while Adams was off shooting Suits in Toronto, noting that it had some benefits.

“It’s a challenge but it’s kind of perfect because we’re such analytic, hyper intelligent people that sometimes just to be in each other’s faces all the time might have been too much for us,” she said, adding: “We’re really growing!”

February 2014: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario get engaged

Nearly five years after they first met, PEOPLE confirmed that Adams and Bellisario had gotten engaged. Bellisario later shared details of their special moment in a December 2016 Instagram post, in which she reflected on their tradition of having “fort days.”

"He invited me over to his apartment where he had built us a pillow fort. He stapled sheets and Christmas lights to the ceiling. We shut the door to the world outside," she wrote of their first-ever "fort day."

She continued, "Each year after that our fort got a little bigger until 3 years ago our fort was a brand new home. Our first that we bought together ... And in the still and the quiet of that 'fort day' he asked me to marry him.”

February 11, 2015: Troian Bellisario guest stars opposite Patrick J. Adams on Suits

The couple shared the screen again during season 4 of Suits. Bellisario was cast in a flashback episode called “Fork in the Road,” which aired on Feb. 11, 2015. She portrayed Claire Bowden, a law student and intern at an immigration law firm, who caught the eye of Adams’ character, Mike Ross.

Their real-life chemistry fueled a scene where their characters flirted as they discussed immigration law. Bellisario’s character insisted she’d previously met Adams’ Mike, who was a bike messenger at the time, but he playfully shut her down.

August 12, 2015: Troian Bellisario discusses working with Patrick J. Adams

Bellisario came back to Suits for a season 5 episode called “Mea Culpa,” which aired on Aug. 12, 2015. In the episode, her character Claire goes head-to-head with Mike in the courtroom.

“It’s a blast,” Bellisario told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s just always so much fun to get to play around with your partner, because you have so much in life to draw on, and you have so much trust. When he tells me that something isn’t working in a scene, I trust him to the end of the earth.”

The actress was happy to broaden her set duties, too. “I’m usually there kind of hanging around, getting Patrick snacks, so it’s really fun for me to have something to do,” she joked.

August 23, 2016: Patrick J. Adams says his and Troian Bellisario’s wedding date will be a secret

More than two years after Bellisario and Adams announced their engagement, the Suits star shared details about their upcoming nuptials but noted that they would be keeping the specific date to themselves.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone finds out about that long after it happens,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight in August 2016. “That’s kind of our game plan … but obviously we’re both incredibly excited."

He added that once they say "I do," they will "make sure that the world knows."

September 2016: Troian Bellisario celebrates her bachelorette party with her Pretty Little Liars castmates

In September 2016, Bellisario jetted off to Capri, Italy, with a girl squad that included her Pretty Little Liar costars Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson for her bachelorette weekend. Posting pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #bellisariogetsbooted, the crew enjoyed pasta, a boat ride and a trip to the Trevi Fountain.

Mitchell commemorated the fun in an Instagram tribute to her costar, captioning a photo of her, Bellisario and Benson: “To my soul sister @sleepinthegardn this has been the trip of a lifetime ... This trip feels like the most perfect ending to what our world has been the last seven years as well as an inspiring new beginning."

"Can't wait to watch you become a Mrs👰🏽✨" she added.

October 26, 2016: Patrick J. Adams makes Troian Bellisario emotional with a tribute to Pretty Little Liars

In the midst of the final season of Pretty Little Liars, which aired on June 27, 2017, Adams took the time to acknowledge the show that had been such a big part of Bellisario’s life.

The actor penned a lengthy Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of Bellisario in a makeup chair on set.

“Let's be honest, we've had a complicated and pretty long relationship. I've known you almost as long as I've known [Bellisario] (I got the pleasure a few months earlier than you),” he began the post, addressing the show. He then highlighted some of his fondest memories from the show before acknowledging the strain it occasionally put on his and Bellisario's relationship.

"But sometimes we didn't see eye to eye ... We've had to share her for so long and the arrangement has been pretty painful because, let's face it, who would ever want to let her go?” he wrote.

He concluded the post by looking to the future: “So #PLL I wish you well … But now I'm gonna take Troian's hand back and follow wherever it leads.”

Bellisario was very touched by the tribute, telling PEOPLE: “I cried hysterically at his post.”

“He nailed it. He got it totally," she added.

November 17, 2016: Troian Bellisario says Patrick J. Adams takes the reins with wedding planning

In a November 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Bellisario gave an update on how wedding planning was going and revealed that her soon-to-be husband had actually been doing most of the planning.

“I’m very, very fortunate to be marrying a director,” Bellisario said. “I am terrible at planning things. He is a total visionary, so I really trust him on a lot of the aesthetic things.”

Although Adams led the way, Bellisario also got in on the process. “It’s amazing, if you like planning circuses … You’re stressed out but for all the best reasons,” she said.

She added that their big day would be "100 percent us. And I don’t know how to quite describe that.”

December 10, 2016: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario get married in California

Bellisario and Adams tied the knot on Dec. 10, 2016, in a Southern California ceremony in front of 200 family and friends, who spent the weekend in glamorous camping tents.

“The entire weekend was just as relaxed and beautiful as Troian and Patrick,” an attendee told PEOPLE at the time. “They had people from all parts of their lives there but there was never a feel of any sort of VIP area for the more recognizable faces. Everyone was camping out together and sitting around the fire singing and laughing.”

The wedding festivities were tagged #fortday2016 by guests on Instagram, which Bellisario explained in an Instagram post on Dec. 12, 2016.

“We decided to make the biggest fort we could dream of and we asked all our friends and family to come in it," she wrote of their camping-themed wedding. "Tents and talent shows. Food trucks and fires. Kids screamed 'I Iove fort day!' before jumping into the pool. I can't believe something small between friends could be accepted and embraced by so many people that mean so much to us."

She continued, "What that said to me was that any of the tough times we've had making 8 years of long-distance work was worth it. The pining. The missing. The quiet nights alone believing that it would be worth it. We were right to believe in us."

February 14, 2017: Patrick J. Adams sends Troian Bellisario a romantic Valentine’s Day gift

The newlyweds couldn’t be together on their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife, but that didn’t stop Adams from going all out. Bellisario shared a photo on Instagram of champagne, chocolate and a bouquet of roses that were sent to her hotel room in Rio De Janeiro.

She captioned it, “A valentine from a world away. I'm ready to come home now please.”

January 2018: Patrick J. Adams leaves Suits to spend more time with Troian Bellisario

Adams announced in early 2018 that season 7 of Suits would be his last, and the actor opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the reasoning behind his decision.

“After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife and there was that pressure,” he told the publication. “At the moment, I’m interested in taking a break. It’s nice to be home. It’s really nice to be with Troian, our dogs and to take the time to figure out exactly what shape I want to take my career after this.”

May 19, 2018: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Supporting his Suits costar Meghan Markle, Adams and Bellisario attended the highly anticipated royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry. Adams shared a snap of the Suits family in the U.K. for the nuptials and captioned it: “The last supper #royalwedding.”

Bellisario also shared her love for the couple in an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her and Adams dressed to the nines, she wrote: "Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today.”

She also gave her husband a shout-out, adding, “And last but definitely not least... thank you [Patrick] for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride.”

September 2018: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario star in the movie Clara

No strangers to acting together, the couple debuted a sci-fi thriller called Clara at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2018. The movie starred Adams as Isaac Bruno, an astronomer on the hunt for life on other planets, and Bellisario as Clara, an artist who is also intrigued by space.

Bellisario announced the project the month prior on her Instagram, though she did not attend the festival with Adams.

October 8, 2018: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario welcome their first daughter

Adams and Bellisario welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Aurora, on Oct. 4, 2018. Adams announced the birth on Instagram a few days later, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wrapped around his and Bellisario’s hands.

“The world just got 8lbs (sic) heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the couple’s secret pregnancy. “We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear.”

Bellisario shared the same photo on her own Instagram and thanked her husband in the caption: “To my [Patrick] for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth.”

She added: “And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother.”

The new parents also quickly realized how difficult having a newborn can be.

“Oh man, we are two weeks in. It has just taught me how much sleep means,” Adams told PEOPLE shortly after the birth. “But it is good, it’s great."

January 5, 2020: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario attend the Golden Globes

The couple enjoyed a date night at the 77th Golden Globes in January 2020. For the occasion, Bellisario opted to rewear the bottom half of her wedding dress, pairing the tulle skirt with a light pink top.

The actress later shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Adams winding down after the night, captioned: “Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020.” In the photo, she feeds ice cream to Adams in their kitchen as they don their formal apparel.

May 15, 2021: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario welcome their second daughter

The Adams-Bellisario family grew by one more on May 15, 2021. The pair shared the news of daughter Elliot Rowena Adams' birth a month later on Instagram.

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love,” Bellisario wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of her holding the newborn.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. Bellisario later revealed that she had given birth to Elliot while driving in a car.

During a June 10, 2021, episode of the podcast Katie's Crib, the mom of two said her contractions became closer and closer together as they were on the way to the hospital.

"I'm starting to have to push my seat belt away from me," she said. "I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm also like, 'I can't be in this position anymore.' "

Adams jumped into action as soon as they arrived in the parking lot and delivered the baby himself. "I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees ... and we've gone nuclear," he shared.

"There was no room for panic. You just need to deal with this situation," the actor added.

As soon as Bellisario heard her daughter cry, she knew things would be fine. "I'm like, 'She's alive, she's OK. She's breathing,' " she said.

The couple later shared a photo of them standing in the hospital parking lot where they delivered their baby.

February 2, 2022: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario design charity collections inspired by their TV shows

Helping to raise money for the Variety Boys & Girls Club's first-ever Photography Academy, Adams and Bellisario teamed up to create a unique clothing collection inspired by their respective shows. It included shirts with designs like a hand making the "shhh" symbol in honor of Pretty Little Liars and an outline of a tie for Suits.

"When Shine The Light On came to us and told us about this very specific way that we could create clothing that would excite our fan bases, and it would make it so easy for them to get these really fun items of clothing that connected them to Suits and to Pretty Little Liars, and that it would 100% benefit this incredible organization, that's what was so exciting for us," Bellisario told PEOPLE of the project.

August 27, 2022: Troian Bellisario wishes Patrick J. Adams a happy birthday on Instagram

In honor of her husband's 41st birthday, Bellisario posted a throwback video of Adams, as well as an old photo of him and a snap of his birthday cake.

In the caption, she penned a heartfelt tribute, writing: The miracle of this universe (for me and my little corner of it) is that you were born and I was born within the same epoch. And somehow though there were many miles between us we found each other. And because we found each other two of the most precious souls could exist."

She continued, "The universe is chaos. You (for me) give it order. Happy birthday my love. Thanks for making this place make sense."

April 13, 2023: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario give a tour of their home to Architectural Digest

The couple showed off their Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest on April 13, 2023. The nearly century-old home was built in 1924 by architect Wallace Neff, and Adams and Bellisario fell in love with it during an open house they attended in the midst of wedding planning in 2016.

They told the outlet they weren’t really looking for a house, but this one found them. “We were like, this is a dream place. It's super special,” said Adams.

"One of the features that we loved was this [the Juliet balcony]," Bellisario said in the video tour. "Because we met doing theater and this is an actual Juliet balcony. I was like, 'Should we get this house? Should we not?' ”

In reality, the balcony has been a place to get their groove on. “Mostly, we've been doing dance parties here,” Bellisario explained. “When I was pregnant with our first daughter, Patrick DJ'd from up here with me and all my girls desperate to try to dance her out.”

May 14, 2023: Patrick J. Adams shares a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Troian Bellisario

In addition to acting, Adams is also passionate about photography and he occasionally shares his photographs on Instagram. On Mother's Day 2023, he shared a beautiful black-and-white snapshot of Bellisario with the couple’s two daughters.

“I don't know how you do it but it's a thing to behold," he captioned the sweet post. “Thank you [Troian[ for your patience, kindness, curiosity and wisdom. This family is so lucky to have you. Love you. #happymothersday.”