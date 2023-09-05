Patrick J. Adams Gives Cheeky Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After 'Suits' Streaming Resurgence

The legal drama set a record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale, according to Nielsen

Published on September 5, 2023 09:18PM EDT
Patrick J. Adams Gives a Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For 'Suits' Resurgence on Netflix
Patrick J. Adams at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 (left) and Meghan Markle with Prince Harry at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 (right). Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Patrick J. Adams is giving some well-deserved credit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old Suits alum quietly gave props to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the recent resurgence of the legal drama on Netflix.

The actor changed his Instagram bio to “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.” 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Adams and Markle, 42, played love interests, Michael Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively for nine seasons from 2011 and 2019 and became great friends on set. When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in May 2018, he attended their wedding.

Following the festivities, the pair eventually grew out of touch. In October 2020, Adams told the Radio Times that “pure fear” was  preventing him from calling his former costar back.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he admitted at the time. "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."

Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams
Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on 'Suits'.

Adams revealed he was in touch with Markle around the time the royals welcomed their son Archie and he had his daughter with his wife Troian Bellisario.

"After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared,” he explained. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

In July, Nielsen reported that the drama, which originally aired on the USA Network, set a new record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale.

Meghan Markle's Best Suits Style Moments: See the Future Duchess's Hottest Looks from the Trending Series!
Meghan Markle on 'Suits'.

Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The show starring Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Adams and Markle hit 3 billion viewing minutes between its two streaming platforms Peacock and Netflix for the week of June 26 to July 2.

On Netflix, Suits’ first season accumulated more than 26 million hours viewed during that week alone, according to Netflix's Top Ten list. The show remained in Netflix’s Top 10 Series for at least 4 weeks.

Nielsen also noted that the series is garnering interest from younger generations as the median viewing age for the series is trending younger than the series’ first run.

Suits followed the character of Mike Ross (Adams), who finds himself working at a law firm alongside some of New York City’s best lawyers including Harvey Specter (Macht), Donna Paulson (Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Markle).

Shortly after Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that the actress — who ended up stepping away from show business entirely — was leaving the show after season 7.

Despite Markle and her costar Adams both leaving their roles after the series' seventh season, Suits carried on for two more seasons, concluding in 2019.

All nine seasons of Suits can be streamed in full on Netflix.

