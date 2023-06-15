Olympic Ski Jumper Patrick Gasienica Dies After Motorcycle Crash at 24

The Illinois native competed in the Beijing Olympics for the U.S. team

By
Published on June 15, 2023 02:54PM EDT
Patrick Gasienica of the United States reacts during ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022
Photo:

Wang Song/Xinhua via Getty 

Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica has died at age 24.

The Illinois native suffered fatal injuries after his motorcycle crashed Monday night in Bull Valley, a suburb northwest of Chicago, according to the Associated Press.

USA Nordic also confirmed Gasienica’s death in a news release.

"Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend," USA Nordic wrote on Twitter.

The Olympian, who competed at the Beijing Olympics, was riding his motorcycle shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday when the bike slid off the roadway and Gasienica was ejected, according to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

Multiple agencies, including the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Bull Valley Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the accident, and bystanders performed CPR on the athlete, the outlet reported.

Gasienica was transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, per the newspaper.

He died as a result of blunt force trauma, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Toxicology results are pending.

Gasienica grew up in the area and began his ski jumping career at the Norge Ski Club, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

atrick Gasienica of Team USA competes during the Men's Team Ski jumping first Round For Competition on Day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 14, 2022

Maja Hitij/Getty

He made his FIS Ski Jumping debut in 2015, and represented the United States at two FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, as well as the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, according to USA Nordic.

In Beijing, Gasienica placed 49th and 53rd in individual events, and was 10th in a team competition with Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean, his American teammates.

A GoFundme set up in the Olympian’s honor by Jason Vasconez, a Home Depot manager, said that Gasienica was on his way home from work when the accident occurred.

“Patrick was a specially gifted Olympic athlete and his passing is much too soon,” Vasconez wrote. “Patrick's mother [Jolanta Kiwior], his two sisters, and Bob, Jolanta's fiancee, are together grieving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jolanta and her family in their time of need.”

