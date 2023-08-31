Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!

Dempsey is promoting his new film ‘Ferrari,’ which can resume press with a waiver amid SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Patrick Dempsey  — and his famous locks — have touched down at the Venice International Film Festival

On Thursday, the actor, 57, arrived at a photocall in Italy for his new film Ferrari, a Michael Mann-directed biopic in which Dempsey plays Italian racecar driver Piero Taruffi.

Dempsey posed on the carpet in a navy suit accented with brown stripes, a beige knit shirt and brown loafers. 

His salt-and-pepper hair was styled into a coiffed updo, with the front ends perfectly held in place. It seems to have come a long way from his "spur-of-the-moment" buzz cut he debuted in December.

Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ferrari — which is based on the life of racecar driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari and is set to release on Dec. 25 — received a waiver to promote at the annually held film festival amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike because it is made by a non-AMPTP distributor. 

It’s no surprise that Dempsey is involved in a project all about cars and racing, which is actually a “really important” part of his life

"When you're racing, you don't really think about anything else other than being present. I think that's an important thing for all of us to remember in the world we're living in right now,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum — who also owns the Dempsey-Proton Racing team — told PEOPLE in March while speaking of his new collection with Porsche Eyewear Design. 

He also called filming with Mann and costar Adam Driver in Italy a ”great experience.” 

Patrick Dempsey is seen leaving the casino after the press conference at the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 31, 2023

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Dempsey was so committed to his role as Taruffi that he even bleached his hair an icy blonde shade.

Although he mused over the idea that others might be indecisive about his new look, he personally loved experimenting with the style. 

"I love it, it's great. It's fun to do something different. Unfortunately, or fortunately, I'm known for my hair. So, this has really jacked up a lot of people, they don't know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it," he told Variety last September at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. 

"I like it. Dye your hair, have fun. Blonds have more fun, I have to tell you, it's true," Dempsey said, adding: "I'm in Italy, driving race cars. So, I can't complain.”

