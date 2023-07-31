Patrick Dempsey Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Wife Jillian: 'What an Amazing Path We Have Been On'

The actor and the celebrity makeup artist nearly split in 2015 but have been going strong ever since

By
Erin Clack
Published on July 31, 2023 07:21PM EDT
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Patrick Dempsey is celebrating a major milestone.

The former Grey's Anatomy star, 57, and his wife Jillian Dempsey reached their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday. Patrick marked the joyous moment by sharing a selfie of him and the celebrity makeup artist taken while they enjoyed a scenic walk together. As he grinned from ear to ear for the camera, Jillian playfully held her arm up, reaching for the sky.

"24 years !! What an amazing path we have been on ! love you ! Happy anniversary," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink
Patrick Dempsey shares a photo of him and wife Jillian in honor of their 24th wedding anniversary.

Patrick Dempsey/ Instagram

The couple met in 1994 when Patrick was a client at Jillian's hair salon. They eventually wed in 1999 at a farmhouse in Maine that belonged to Patrick's family, and they went on to welcome three children together — daughter Talula, 21, and twin sons Darby and Sullivan, 16.

Over the course of their relationship, the two haven't shied away from discussing difficult topics, including their near-split in 2015. Jillian filed for divorce at the time, but she and the Disenchanted star later reconciled.

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," Patrick told PEOPLE in 2016. "I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started."

“It’s always destabilizing when you’re potentially breaking up a family or you have a big section of your life that’s ending,” he added.

Despite their differences, the two attended marriage counseling together and put in the effort to repair their relationship. “Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve,” Patrick explained. “We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

In a romantic moment three years after the divorce filing, Patrick and Jillian triumphantly returned to the special spot where they got married. They marked their 19th wedding anniversary that year with a visit to the Maine gazebo where they exchanged their vows back in 1999. Sharing a sweet photograph on Instagram of him and his wife kissing, the actor wrote, “This spot 19 years ago, today!”

Jillian also shared a photograph on the anniversary, giving fans a look at a flower arrangement with the caption, “Gorgeous arrangement! Happy 19th Anniversary @patrickdempsey 💕💕💕.”

Patrick recently paid tribute to his wife on her birthday with a gushing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of Jillian making a silly, wide-eyed face, he wrote: "Wishing my amazing, beautiful, talented, crazy funny wife happy birthday. This was the expression when she started to count the candles on her cake catching her in all her glory."

"Happy birthday!" he continued. "You’re like a fine wine, you only get better with age. Have a great birthday. Love you always."

