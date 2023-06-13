Known for styling iconic outfits for characters in major television shows and movies, Patricia Field will soon be hitting the big screen herself.

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field , which will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 15, takes a deep dive into the life of the 82-year-old costume and fashion designer. The documentary covers key moments in her career and features interviews with some of the people the stylist has worked with, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Lily Collins and Kim Cattrall.

“To me, fashion is an artistic expression, a creative expression,” Field tells PEOPLE. “It just requires a little individuality on yourself and creating your own style that you're happy in, not a style that everybody's walking up and down the streets in. Depressing fashion is a language that I never learned.”

Samuel J Paul

Whether it be Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City’s opening-credits tutu, Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada’s sleek white hair or Betty Suarez from Ugly Betty’s red-framed glasses, Field has much to be proud of. Yet, for the stylist, “Pride is not one of [her] characteristics.”

“Sometimes I feel like pride means I have to live up to what others are saying about me, and I don’t know, that’s not freedom,” she says. “There's a demand on me that I become conscious of and sometimes that makes me feel uncomfortable. I am a free spirit, that is what I am attracted to. What I like is making myself satisfied and happy.”

Field creates all of her screen looks based on the script and the characters. “It’s not just, ‘Oh, I like this so I am going to put it on you.’ We’re all telling the same story together,” the designer explains.

“The important thing of what I do is getting to know the talent, the actor, the actress. They’re out in front of that camera. My job is to make them feel good, attractive, comfortable and stylish, of course.”

Field creates personal relationships with each actor she works with, but is willing to admit that her relationship with Parker, 58, is a special one. The two first worked together when Field was hired as the costume designer for Parker's 1995 film Miami Rhapsody.

“Sarah Jessica Parker is definitely a fashion girl,” Field says. “So it was very easy for us to communicate because I got her and she trusted me and we did the dance together and it was a really good dance. But it was that collaboration and that respect for each other that made it happen.”

While the designer says she would have “loved to have had a reunion” with Parker by designing outfits for the SATC reboot And Just Like That..., she was “committed” to working with Darren Star on Emily in Paris. However, she did get to dress Kim Cattrall, 66, for her upcoming AJLT cameo as her beloved SATC character Samantha Jones. Speaking on her relationship with Cattrall, Field says, “Kim and I have a very great friendship. As a matter of fact, she's picking me up to go to the premiere of the documentary.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Deciding to make the Happy Clothes documentary was a “no-brainer” for film producer Michael Selditch. “Pat has had an amazing career and an amazing life, and there was a lot of story to tell,” Selditch tells PEOPLE. “It's that timelessness that is a really amazing thing that I see, and I think a lot of people see, in Pat's work. She goes with her gut and she doesn't care about trends.”

Looking back on her career thus far, Field says she has no regrets: “I feel like I just go with the flow. I enjoy what I do and I hope to keep doing it for as long as I can. I meet wonderful people, talented people, and I mean, it's a wonderful experience. And my life is, really, I have to say, it's been wonderful.”

