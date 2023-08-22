Patricia Clarkson on Her 'Big Choice' to Never Get Married or Have Kids: 'I've Had a Sexy-Ass Life'

"I'm fine failing as an actor [but] I didn't want to fail at being a parent," the actress said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Patricia Clarkson Reflects on Choosing Not to Get Married
Actress Patricia Clarkson attends the The Cinema Society Screening Of "Monica" at IFC Center on May 11, 2023 in New York City. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson is getting candid about choosing not to get married.

On iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast in an interview recorded before the actors' strike, the Easy A actress, 63, called herself a "single, straight Southern woman who never married and never had children" while explaining why she decided becoming a mom wasn't right for her.

"I have so many sisters who have beautiful children, and they now have beautiful children," she said. "I love being an aunt, I love it more than— probably more than acting, which is odd. They’re on par. But I’m telling you, these are gorgeous children, but that doesn’t have to define every woman.”

“I made a big choice, but I knew it when I was young," Clarkson continued, noting that she considered the possibility of having kids and getting married "with this one artist I dated when I was like 38."

"I had a window to have a child, but [at] the end of the day I loved working, and I grew up with great parents who sacrificed everything for me," she added. "And you have to really be committed to having children. You have to be a great parent, and I was afraid I couldn't be."

Patricia Clarkson Reflects on Choosing Not to Get Married
Patricia Clarkson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Sharp Objects actress said she did not "want to fail at being a parent." She added, "I'm fine failing as an actor. I didn't want to fail at being a parent.” 

The Louisiana native went on to note that her own parents are supportive of her decisions regarding her personal life.

"My mother said, ‘Patty, I just don't want you to wake up at 50 and be unhappy.’ I woke up at 50 in stilettos and a thong,’ “ she said, laughing. “I’ve had a great sexy-ass life.”

“And it’s not that my whole life is that," the She Said actress added. "I love being an aunt, I love being a sister, I love being a daughter, I love being a great best friend. I’m a very good friend, I think. It’s not what I wanted to define me because I didn’t want to fail.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patricia Clarkson Reflects on Choosing Not to Get Married
Patricia Clarkson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of "Monica" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 10, 2023.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Back in 2013, Clarkson told The Guardian that her choice not to marry was not "deliberate," though she maintained at the time that she has never felt the desire to make a romantic relationship permanent or have children.

"Don't get me wrong, I hate being single," she said at the time. "I've had beautiful, extraordinary men in my life and I wouldn't change any of that. But I've never wanted to marry, I've never wanted children. I was born without that gene."

Clarkson's latest film Monica is now available to rent or own on demand.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Lily-Rose Depp’s Parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Rob Schneider and wife Patricia Maya Schneider arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "The Ridiculous 6" at AMC Universal City Walk on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California
Who Is Rob Schneider's Wife? All About Patricia Schneider
sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
Rob Lowe Honors Wife on 32nd Wedding Anniversary: 'I am SO Grateful'.
Rob Lowe Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Sheryl Berkoff on 32nd Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am So Grateful'
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Cook at Home '5 to 6 Nights a Week': 'It's a Source of Pride'
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
All About Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's 4 Kids
Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City
Dennis Quaid's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor and Fiancé Are 'Hoping to Get Married This Year' After Buying House Together (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Relationship Timeline
Christopher Walken (L) and Georgianne Walken attend Vanity Fair Party for the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on April 16, 2013 in New York City
Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Anti-Depressants: 'I Need Help'