10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90

Scoop up dining tables, bistro sets, and coffee tables at a discount

By
Monica Bell
Monica Bell
Monica Bell
Monica Bell is an experienced copywriter and commerce writer with a penchant for writing about lifestyle, home, and fashion. She's written script coverage, acted a research consultant for non-fiction books, and writes articles on behalf of various social impact companies. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90 Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Summer is here, which means it’s time to give your patio, deck, porch, or balcony the much-needed upgrade it’s probably asking for. 

Amazon just launched massive deals on outdoor furniture sets that you won’t want to miss out on, including padded armchairs with coffee tables and full dining table sets. If you’re looking forward to enjoying summer barbecues, pool parties, or laid-back mornings in the sun, this sale has something for everyone. The best part? You can save up to 36 percent on these patio sets, with prices starting at just $90. 

Read on to learn more about Amazon’s outdoor furniture sets on sale now.

10 Patio Furniture Sets to Shop at Amazon

Summer means spending quality time with family and friends outside, and this padded armchair set is perfect for chatting and sipping iced tea. The set comes with two wicker chairs that are sturdy enough to handle rain and wind, and they’re finished off with comfortable, sponge-filled cushions. It also arrives with a small, glass-topped table that’s plenty wide enough to hold drinks, plates, and even a potted plant. One five-star reviewer put it simply, writing that it "enhances my porch.”  

Amazon Devoko 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets Clearance PE Rattan Wicker Chairs with Table Outdoor Garden Porch Furniture Sets (Brown/Beige)

Amazon

Buy It! Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

This three-piece table and chairs set is ideal for a smaller space (or as an addition to a larger setup) — and it’s been slashed by $70. Its durable aluminum frame and removable cushions are ready for outdoor use. Best of all, you can push the bar stools underneath the table to save space when not in use. 

One reviewer wrote that the set is “super easy to assemble,” plus they appreciated that the aluminum holds up well, since any other material would be “destroyed” by their dogs.

Soleil Jardin Aluminum Outdoor Bar Set

Amazon

Buy It! Soleil Jardin Aluminum Bar Set, $299.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com

Dine al fresco with this five-piece outdoor dining set. The dining table has a weather-resistant frame and a weight capacity of 400 pounds. Each seat features a backrest tilt and S-curve design, so they’re super comfortable for long dinners outside. Plus, the chairs have a waterproof fabric that’s easy to clean and maintain. This set is currently 20 percent off and comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturer defects, plus lifetime customer support. 

Amazon EAST OAK Signature 5 Pieces Outdoor Dining Set

Amazon

Buy It! East Oak 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Power-Coated Aluminum Frame, $1,039.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more outdoor furniture and patio sets that are on sale at Amazon right now. 

Amazon EAST OAK Courtyard Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! East Oak 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $499.99 (orig. $629.99); amazon.com

Amazon Pamapic Patio Dining Table Set

Amazon

Buy It! Pamapic 7-Piece Dining Set, $575.99 (orig. $639.99); amazon.com

Amazon EAST OAK Life Chatter 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! East Oak Armchairs with Coffee Table, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Amazon EAST OAK Breezeway Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! East Oak 3-Piece Bistro Set $239.99 with coupon (orig. $329.99); amazon.com

Tangkula AM0583HM 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set with 2 Cushioned Chairs & End Table, Black

Amazon

Buy It! Tangkula Furniture Set with Cushioned Chairs and End Table, $125.46 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon EAST OAK Signature 4 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! East Oak 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $1,599.99 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com

Amazon Home Care Wholesale 11 Pieces Patio Dining Set

Amazon

Buy It! Home Care 11-Piece Patio Dining Set for 10, $3,199 with coupon (orig. $3,499); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
The 25 Best Vacuum Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Up to 70% Off
Tatcha sale Tout
Selena Gomez's Tatcha Serum Is Part of This Rare Sitewide Sale — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale Tout
Oprah Is a Fan of These Leggings Thanks to Gayle King — and the Size-Inclusive Brand Is Up to 50% Off Right Now
Related Articles
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Cooling Weighted Blanket Sale Tout
This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon
Amazon Trending Products Deal Roundup Tout
What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100
Amanza Smith Says Her Surgery Was 'Absolute Perfection'
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Her Spinal Surgery Was 'Absolutely Perfection'