Shopping Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Patio Furniture Deals Go Up to 65% Off Score savings on outdoor furniture sets, patio umbrellas, and more Published on May 23, 2023 06:00 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. To help you give your home a summer refresh, Amazon just dropped a bunch of deals on outdoor furniture. As part of its Memorial Day weekend home savings event, the retailer put tons of patio furniture on sale for up to 65 percent off! So whether you’re looking for comfortable seating to lounge on or an outdoor umbrella to take a break from the glaring sun, there are plenty of deals to get your outdoor space ready for the hot days ahead. There are also impressive discounts on patio furniture sets, which come with matching pieces that make it easy to furnish your deck, patio, or yard. To help you get started on your holiday weekend shopping, we rounded up the 10 best patio furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. There’s no word on how long these discounts will last, so be sure to pick up your favorite pieces while they’re still on sale. Best Patio Furniture Deals Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, $42.04 (orig. $119.99) Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Sunnyglade 9-Foot Outdoor Table Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock in Denim, $67.69 (orig. $119.99) AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail, $20.29 (orig. $32.99) Keter City 30-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $41.98 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair in Black, $169.99 (orig. $209.99) Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Wicker Bench, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $79.99 (orig. $114.51) Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Set, $279.99 (orig. $319.99) Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off All kinds of outdoor seating are marked down right now, including the Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair that’s been slashed from $120 to $42. The chair, which has an adjustable padded headrest, glides into a zero-gravity position. It’s racked up thousands of reviews from customers who say it’s “supportive” and “very comfortable.” One shopper wrote, “This was my husband's favorite Father's Day gift of all time. We need to get another one so we don't have to fight over the ‘good’ chair.” Amazon Buy It! Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, $42.04 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com You can also save on outdoor furniture sets like the Greesum Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, which comes with a side table that has a sleek glass top as well as two chairs that each have a padded seat cushion. Designed to be durable, the all-weather rattan set has an anti-corrosion treatment, according to the brand. Shop it on sale for $100 while the deal lasts. Amazon Buy It! Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com If you need a break from soaking up the sunshine, check out the Sunnyglade Outdoor Table Umbrella while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon in the product description. The umbrella has a 9-foot canopy that’s water resistant, so it’ll provide plenty of shade for your outdoor dining setup. And with a built-in crank and a tilt function, the umbrella is easy to open and adjust as the sun moves. Plus, more than 23,300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “sturdy” and “well made” in reviews. Amazon Buy It! Sunnyglade 9-Foot Outdoor Table Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99); amazon.com Ready to enjoy your outdoor space this summer? Keep scrolling for more patio furniture deals worth adding to your cart, then head to Amazon to check out more Memorial Day home discounts. Amazon Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock in Denim, $67.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail, $20.29 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Keter City 30-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $41.98 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair in Black, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Wicker Bench, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $79.99 (orig. $114.51); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Set, $279.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 