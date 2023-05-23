Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Patio Furniture Deals Go Up to 65% Off

Score savings on outdoor furniture sets, patio umbrellas, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

To help you give your home a summer refresh, Amazon just dropped a bunch of deals on outdoor furniture. 

As part of its Memorial Day weekend home savings event, the retailer put tons of patio furniture on sale for up to 65 percent off! So whether you’re looking for comfortable seating to lounge on or an outdoor umbrella to take a break from the glaring sun, there are plenty of deals to get your outdoor space ready for the hot days ahead. There are also impressive discounts on patio furniture sets, which come with matching pieces that make it easy to furnish your deck, patio, or yard.

To help you get started on your holiday weekend shopping, we rounded up the 10 best patio furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. There’s no word on how long these discounts will last, so be sure to pick up your favorite pieces while they’re still on sale. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals 

All kinds of outdoor seating are marked down right now, including the Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair that’s been slashed from $120 to $42. The chair, which has an adjustable padded headrest, glides into a zero-gravity position. It’s racked up thousands of reviews from customers who say it’s “supportive” and “very comfortable.” One shopper wrote, “This was my husband's favorite Father's Day gift of all time. We need to get another one so we don't have to fight over the ‘good’ chair.” 

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair

Amazon

Buy It! Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, $42.04 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com 

You can also save on outdoor furniture sets like the Greesum Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, which comes with a side table that has a sleek glass top as well as two chairs that each have a padded seat cushion. Designed to be durable, the all-weather rattan set has an anti-corrosion treatment, according to the brand. Shop it on sale for $100 while the deal lasts. 

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

If you need a break from soaking up the sunshine, check out the Sunnyglade Outdoor Table Umbrella while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon in the product description. The umbrella has a 9-foot canopy that’s water resistant, so it’ll provide plenty of shade for your outdoor dining setup. And with a built-in crank and a tilt function, the umbrella is easy to open and adjust as the sun moves. Plus, more than 23,300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “sturdy” and “well made” in reviews.

Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella

Amazon

Buy It! Sunnyglade 9-Foot Outdoor Table Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99); amazon.com

Ready to enjoy your outdoor space this summer? Keep scrolling for more patio furniture deals worth adding to your cart, then head to Amazon to check out more Memorial Day home discounts.  

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock in Denim, $67.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

AsterOutdoor Sun Shade

Amazon

Buy It! AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail, $20.29 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Keter City 30 Gallon Resin Deck Box

Amazon

Buy It! Keter City 30-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $41.98 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com 

SERWALL Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Buy It! Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair in Black, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com

Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Bench

Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products 2-Person Outdoor Wicker Bench, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com 

Alpine Corporation Bistro Set

Amazon

Buy It! Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $79.99 (orig. $114.51); amazon.com

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio

Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Set, $279.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Related Articles
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price
amzf dress tout
This ‘Stunning’ Maxi Dress with Pockets Just Debuted on Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale
MDW: Walmart Roundup Tout
Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off
Gopoony Mattress Protector
Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon
katie holmes
Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights
These Popular Outdoor String Lights Have 'Transformed' Patios and Backyards, and They're on Sale
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
weber spirit ii e 310 3 burner tout
Amazon Sells a Weber Grill That Can Turn Anyone ‘from Grill Amateur to Grill Master,’ and It’s on Sale
Avene Sale Tout
Avène Thermal Spring Water Is a 'Life Saver' for Sensitive Skin, and It's on Sale Today
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals ($10 Super Discounts) Tout
The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend
Nordstrom Rack Massive Swimsuit Sale Tout
We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Tout
This Bath Mat with 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feels ‘Luxurious’ — and It’s Just $8 at Amazon
BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier
Even Shoppers with Allergies Notice a ‘Big Difference’ When Using This Bissell Air Purifier — and It’s 59% Off