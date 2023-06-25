Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12

Including hammocks, lounge chairs, and umbrellas

Published on June 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Prepping your outdoor space for summer may be on your mind as we inch closer to the hottest time of year. And while you could station any old chairs on your porch or patio and call it a day, you may want to outfit it with something a little more exciting. 

That’s where the Amazon Outlet comes into play, which is teeming with patio furniture deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month. For the uninitiated, the secret section is filled with discounts in just about every category, including home, fashion, and toys. And right now, the patio and lawn department is packed with outdoor furniture, including hammocks, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and canopies — and prices are up to 55 percent off.

Keep scrolling to check out every must-buy from Amazon’s patio and lawn section, which start at just $12. 

Best Amazon Outlet Outdoor Furniture Deals

Start by snapping up this $120 cotton hammock while it’s just $70. The hammock has a tightly woven cotton net, so it’s both supportive and comfortable, and it comes with a heavy-duty steel stand that can be assembled in just minutes. It’s large enough to fit two people, so you can snooze with a friend, or you can simply lounge by yourself. Plus, it comes in several different colors and patterns that can brighten up your patio. 

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking for new outdoor chairs and tables, consider the Amazon Basics 3-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set. (The set is a Prime member-only deal, so if you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to unlock this price.) Each purchase arrives with a table and two lightweight chairs that are finished off with a scratch- and weather-resistant coating. When not in use, the chairs can be folded up and put aside for easy storage. 

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics 3-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set with Glass Table Top

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 3-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set, $52.31 with Prime (orig. $94.99)

On your way out, don’t overlook the Abccanopy Durable Patio Umbrella. It has a simple crank system and can tilt with just the press of a button, allowing you to customize which way the umbrella is positioned as the sun moves throughout the day. Plus, the umbrella fabric is UV- and fade-resistant, so it can will look vibrant for seasons to come.

Amazon Prime Day ABCCANOPY Durable Patio Umbrellas 7.5' Light Gray

Amazon

Buy It! Abccanopy Durable Patio Umbrella, $39.96 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more patio pleasers on sale in Amazon’s outdoor furniture department, then head to checkout ASAP — because there’s no telling how long these discounts will last. 

Amazon Prime Day MacSports C932S-130, Blue Padded Cushion Outdoor Folding Lounge Patio Club Chair

Amazon

Buy It! MacSports Blue Padded Lounge Chair, $58.18 (orig. $96.45); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Ostrich OYB-1003S Back Chair, Striped

Amazon

Buy It! Ostrich Back Chair, $67.45 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Patio Sense 62420 Elyse Round Rustic Garden Stool Wood

Amazon

Buy It! Patio Sense Elyse Round Rustic Garden Stool, $58.09 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Bliss Hammocks BH-406WCA Mesh Edition Hammock, Light Blue Palm Tree

Amazon

Buy It! Bliss Hammocks Mesh Edition Hammock, $12.29 (orig. $19.97); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Coastrail Outdoor Premium Zero Gravity Reclining

Amazon

Buy It! Coastrail Outdoor Premium Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Chair, $112.74 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Classic Accessories 55-882-011501-RT Veranda Patio V-Shaped Sectional Sofa Cover

Amazon

Buy It! Classic Accessories Veranda Patio V-Shaped Sectional Sofa Cover, $73.07 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day MASTERCANOPY 8 x 5 Grill Gazebo Outdoor BBQ Gazebo Canopy with 2 LED Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Mastercanopy Gazebo Canopy, $150.97 (orig. $189.95); amazon.com

Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

Buy It! Quality Outdoor Living 3-Piece Chat Set, $259.73 (orig. $399); amazon.com

