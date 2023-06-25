Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12

Prepping your outdoor space for summer may be on your mind as we inch closer to the hottest time of year. And while you could station any old chairs on your porch or patio and call it a day, you may want to outfit it with something a little more exciting.

That’s where the Amazon Outlet comes into play, which is teeming with patio furniture deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month. For the uninitiated, the secret section is filled with discounts in just about every category, including home, fashion, and toys. And right now, the patio and lawn department is packed with outdoor furniture, including hammocks, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and canopies — and prices are up to 55 percent off.

Keep scrolling to check out every must-buy from Amazon’s patio and lawn section, which start at just $12.

Best Amazon Outlet Outdoor Furniture Deals

Start by snapping up this $120 cotton hammock while it’s just $70. The hammock has a tightly woven cotton net, so it’s both supportive and comfortable, and it comes with a heavy-duty steel stand that can be assembled in just minutes. It’s large enough to fit two people, so you can snooze with a friend, or you can simply lounge by yourself. Plus, it comes in several different colors and patterns that can brighten up your patio.

Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking for new outdoor chairs and tables, consider the Amazon Basics 3-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set. (The set is a Prime member-only deal, so if you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to unlock this price.) Each purchase arrives with a table and two lightweight chairs that are finished off with a scratch- and weather-resistant coating. When not in use, the chairs can be folded up and put aside for easy storage.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 3-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set, $52.31 with Prime (orig. $94.99)

On your way out, don’t overlook the Abccanopy Durable Patio Umbrella. It has a simple crank system and can tilt with just the press of a button, allowing you to customize which way the umbrella is positioned as the sun moves throughout the day. Plus, the umbrella fabric is UV- and fade-resistant, so it can will look vibrant for seasons to come.

Amazon

Buy It! Abccanopy Durable Patio Umbrella, $39.96 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more patio pleasers on sale in Amazon’s outdoor furniture department, then head to checkout ASAP — because there’s no telling how long these discounts will last.

Amazon

Buy It! MacSports Blue Padded Lounge Chair, $58.18 (orig. $96.45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ostrich Back Chair, $67.45 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Patio Sense Elyse Round Rustic Garden Stool, $58.09 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bliss Hammocks Mesh Edition Hammock, $12.29 (orig. $19.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Coastrail Outdoor Premium Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Chair, $112.74 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Classic Accessories Veranda Patio V-Shaped Sectional Sofa Cover, $73.07 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mastercanopy Gazebo Canopy, $150.97 (orig. $189.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Quality Outdoor Living 3-Piece Chat Set, $259.73 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

