Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas

Transform your outdoor space into a bonafide oasis with these picks

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

The weather outside is finally delightful — which means if you’re planning on spending any time in the great outdoors (a.k.a your backyard), patio furniture is required. Luckily, you won’t have to stray too far to find customer-loved and top-rated outdoor furniture, since Amazon is overflowing with discounts ahead of Prime Day

Right now, you can scoop up seriously discounted outdoor sofa sets, durable and weather-resistant tables, hammocks, and even rocking chairs, while prices are up to 50 percent off at Amazon. Even though Prime Day is still a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait to shop since many of these sales are just as steep as what you’ll see on the big day. 

Before adding everything to the virtual cart, make sure you have a Prime membership. If you don’t, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, which not only unlocks special perks like free two-day shipping, Prime Video, and grocery delivery, but come time for Prime Day, you’ll also get access to member-exclusive sales. 

Keep reading to check out all the best patio furniture deals happening at Amazon right now.  

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Start your shopping off by scooping up the Incbruce Patio Dining Table, which is currently a whopping 41 percent off. Made from iron, the table is durable, sturdy, and weather-resistant, complete with a hole in the center that can fit an umbrella to keep you shaded during hot, sunny days. The table can fit up to six people around it, so it’s plenty large enough to host garden parties and or simply have dinner outside. 

Shoppers say the table is “easy to put together” and is “very sturdy,’ so you won’t have to worry about it tipping over during inclement weather, for instance. One user wrote, “I must have looked at five or six outdoor patio tables before picking this one,” then finished off by adding that they would buy it again.

Amazon Prime Day Incbruce Patio Dining Table

Amazon

Buy It! Incbruce Patio Dining Table, $159.98 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com

If you’re after a comfortable hammock for all-day lounging, napping, and reading, pick up the Gafete Hammock with Stand while it’s down $10. The V-shaped hammock has a steel stand that can support up to 450 pounds and a sturdy chain that keeps it attached without fail. Woven from cotton, the hammock is soft and comfortable, plus it comes in fun colors that are sure to brighten up any backyard. All you need is 10 minutes, and the hammock will be set up and ready to go.   

Tons of Amazon shoppers have raved about this hammock in their reviews, with users adding that it’s “so relaxing” and calling it their “favorite purchase” of the year. One reviewer wrote, “This was so easy to put together and very comfortable. It really is my new favorite spot. The first day I set it up I wanted to sleep in it.”

Amazon Prime Day Gafete Hammocks with Stand Included

Amazon

Buy It! Gafete Hammock with Stand, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Revamp any patio space with the Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, and it’s down $70 at Amazon right now. The four-piece set comes with a glass-topped table, one double sofa, and two chairs to match. Made from all-weather wicker, the set is durable, weather-resistant, and comes with comfortable cushions that are machine washable. The set can be placed just about anywhere, whether you want it on your patio, porch, balcony, or backyard. 

Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given this patio furniture set a five-star rating, with users adding that it offers “easy assembly” and is “even better than the picture.” A five-star reviewer explained, “It was so easy to put together, I did it all myself in one day. It’s pretty good quality for the price and comfortable. Looks great on my new deck!” 

Amazon Prime Day Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $249.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com

Those looking to stretch out — whether by the pool or in the backyard — can opt for the Lokatse Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Chaise. The three-piece set comes with two chaise lounges equipped with comfortable cushions as well as a small table that can fit drinks, books, and plates. Spread out on these lounge chairs that have an adjustable backrest, allowing you to sit up or lay flat. Plus, the pillows are easy to clean (just toss them in the washing machine), while the set itself is a breeze to put together — no power drills required. 

Amazon Prime Day LOKATSE HOME 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge

Amazon

Buy It! Lokatse Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Chaise, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale in the patio furniture department, then make sure to head your cart as soon as possible since there’s no guarantee these deals will last much longer. 

Amazon Prime Day FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

Amazon

Buy It! Fdw Patio Furniture Set, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day 3 Pieces Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! Noelse Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $78.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sofa Set, $699.99 (orig. $899.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $339.98 (orig. $459.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Outsunny 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Buy It! Outsunny 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $237.50 with coupon (orig. $500.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Side Table, $31.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Shine Company Inc. 4332WT Vermont Porch Rocker

Amazon

Buy It! Shine Company Rocking Chair, $129.81 (orig. $249.98); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Blissun 9' Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella

Amazon

Buy It! Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

