Lifestyle Patio Furniture Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Including Hammocks, Rocking Chairs, and Umbrellas Transform your outdoor space into a bonafide oasis with these picks By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland The weather outside is finally delightful — which means if you’re planning on spending any time in the great outdoors (a.k.a your backyard), patio furniture is required. Luckily, you won’t have to stray too far to find customer-loved and top-rated outdoor furniture, since Amazon is overflowing with discounts ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can scoop up seriously discounted outdoor sofa sets, durable and weather-resistant tables, hammocks, and even rocking chairs, while prices are up to 50 percent off at Amazon. Even though Prime Day is still a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait to shop since many of these sales are just as steep as what you’ll see on the big day. Before adding everything to the virtual cart, make sure you have a Prime membership. If you don’t, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial, which not only unlocks special perks like free two-day shipping, Prime Video, and grocery delivery, but come time for Prime Day, you’ll also get access to member-exclusive sales. Keep reading to check out all the best patio furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon Fdw Patio Furniture Set, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $249.99 (orig. $319.99) Noelse Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $78.99 (orig. $129.99) Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sofa Set, $699.99 (orig. $899.99) Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $339.98 (orig. $459.99) Outsunny 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $237.50 with coupon (orig. $500.99) Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Side Table, $31.99 (orig. $57.99) Incbruce Patio Dining Table, $159.98 (orig. $269.99) Lokatse Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Chaise, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99) Gafete Hammock with Stand, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Shine Company Rocking Chair, $129.81 (orig. $249.98) Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now Start your shopping off by scooping up the Incbruce Patio Dining Table, which is currently a whopping 41 percent off. Made from iron, the table is durable, sturdy, and weather-resistant, complete with a hole in the center that can fit an umbrella to keep you shaded during hot, sunny days. The table can fit up to six people around it, so it’s plenty large enough to host garden parties and or simply have dinner outside. Shoppers say the table is “easy to put together” and is “very sturdy,’ so you won’t have to worry about it tipping over during inclement weather, for instance. One user wrote, “I must have looked at five or six outdoor patio tables before picking this one,” then finished off by adding that they would buy it again. Amazon Buy It! Incbruce Patio Dining Table, $159.98 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com If you’re after a comfortable hammock for all-day lounging, napping, and reading, pick up the Gafete Hammock with Stand while it’s down $10. The V-shaped hammock has a steel stand that can support up to 450 pounds and a sturdy chain that keeps it attached without fail. Woven from cotton, the hammock is soft and comfortable, plus it comes in fun colors that are sure to brighten up any backyard. All you need is 10 minutes, and the hammock will be set up and ready to go. Tons of Amazon shoppers have raved about this hammock in their reviews, with users adding that it’s “so relaxing” and calling it their “favorite purchase” of the year. One reviewer wrote, “This was so easy to put together and very comfortable. It really is my new favorite spot. The first day I set it up I wanted to sleep in it.” Amazon Buy It! Gafete Hammock with Stand, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off Revamp any patio space with the Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, and it’s down $70 at Amazon right now. The four-piece set comes with a glass-topped table, one double sofa, and two chairs to match. Made from all-weather wicker, the set is durable, weather-resistant, and comes with comfortable cushions that are machine washable. The set can be placed just about anywhere, whether you want it on your patio, porch, balcony, or backyard. Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given this patio furniture set a five-star rating, with users adding that it offers “easy assembly” and is “even better than the picture.” A five-star reviewer explained, “It was so easy to put together, I did it all myself in one day. It’s pretty good quality for the price and comfortable. Looks great on my new deck!” Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $249.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com Those looking to stretch out — whether by the pool or in the backyard — can opt for the Lokatse Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Chaise. The three-piece set comes with two chaise lounges equipped with comfortable cushions as well as a small table that can fit drinks, books, and plates. Spread out on these lounge chairs that have an adjustable backrest, allowing you to sit up or lay flat. Plus, the pillows are easy to clean (just toss them in the washing machine), while the set itself is a breeze to put together — no power drills required. Amazon Buy It! Lokatse Home 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Chaise, $249.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99); amazon.com Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale in the patio furniture department, then make sure to head your cart as soon as possible since there’s no guarantee these deals will last much longer. Amazon Buy It! Fdw Patio Furniture Set, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Noelse Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $78.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sofa Set, $699.99 (orig. $899.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $339.98 (orig. $459.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Outsunny 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $237.50 with coupon (orig. $500.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Side Table, $31.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shine Company Rocking Chair, $129.81 (orig. $249.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $46.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9 Roombas Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off