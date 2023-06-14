After 40 years as part of Wheel of Fortune's dynamic duo, Pat Sajak announced his retirement. Sajak, 76, has hosted the game show alongside his partner-in-crime, Vanna White, since the 1980s so his departure will surely mark the end of an era.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Last year, White, 66, shared that she wasn’t ready to think about putting Wheel of Fortune in the rearview saying she and her longterm cohost were “like a brother and sister team.”

"I think when [series creator] Merv Griffin chose both of us ... years ago, he saw something between us — a brother/sister-type relationship," she told PEOPLE. "He saw that we would be able to get along, I think. And we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

To celebrate their decades-long partnership on the show, here’s a look back at some of the sweetest moments between Sajak and White ahead of his retirement next season!

