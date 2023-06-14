A Look Back at 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White's Friendship Through the Years

After 40 years as part of Wheel of Fortune's dynamic duo, Pat Sajak announced his retirement.  Sajak, 76, has hosted the game show alongside his partner-in-crime, Vanna White, since the 1980s so his departure will surely mark the end of an era. 

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Last year, White, 66, shared that she wasn’t ready to think about putting Wheel of Fortune in the rearview saying she and her longterm cohost were “like a brother and sister team.”

"I think when [series creator] Merv Griffin chose both of us ... years ago, he saw something between us — a brother/sister-type relationship," she told PEOPLE. "He saw that we would be able to get along, I think. And we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

To celebrate their decades-long partnership on the show, here’s a look back at some of the sweetest moments between Sajak and White ahead of his retirement next season!

01 of 11

Kicking It Off

pat sajak and vanna white 1982
Vanna White and Pat Sajak. Courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

Pat Sajak and Vanna White first joined forces on Wheel of Fortune back in the 1980s — here, the two are pictured at the start of their tenure in 1982.

02 of 11

Partners in Crime

Pat Sajak, Vanna White
Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Mario Casilli/TV Guide/Sony Pictures TV/courtesy Everett Collection

When asked about retiring last year, White said she couldn't imagine the game show in the pair's rearview.

"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she said of the duo pictured here in 1986. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

03 of 11

Cohost Smiles

Pat Sajak, Vanna White
Pat Sajak, Vanna White.

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Here, the two pose together as White is rocks voluminous hair and a shimmery dress adorned with feathers.

04 of 11

Gameshow Pros

Host Pat Sajak, hostess Vanna White
Pat Sajak and Vanna White. NBC/Getty

After getting some seasons under their belts, the duo posed for this Wheel of Fortune season 10 promotional shot in the 1990s.

05 of 11

Out of Office

TV Personality Vanna White and Game Show Host Pat Sajak attending "National Association of Program Television Executives Convention" on January 27, 1993 at Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The two took a break from the colorful wheel to attend the National Association of Program Television Executives Convention in January 1993.

06 of 11

"Like Barbie and Ken"

Vanna White, Pat Sajak
Vanna White and Pat Sajak.

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Throughout the years, Sajak and White have created quite a special relationship. Last year, while sharing she had "no idea" if the show would carry on without them one day, White said: "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

07 of 11

Showing Support

Game Show Host Pat Sajak, wife Lesly Brown and Vanna White attending 'Pat Sajak Receives Walk of Fame Star' on February 10, 1994
Vanna White, Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty 

White was by Sajak's side in 1994 when he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here, the duo poses alongside Sajak's wife, Lesly Brown, at the ceremony.

08 of 11

All Smiles

TV Personality Vanna White and Game Show Host Pat Sajak attending "National Association of Television Program Executives Convention" on January 22, 1996 at Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty 

The pair were in good spirits while attending the National Association of Television Program Executives Convention in January 1996 in Las Vegas.

09 of 11

Taking the Stage

Vanna White & Pat Sajak during 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, United States.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak.

Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

In 2003, the duo appeared together at the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

10 of 11

Big Hug

Pat Sajak and Vanna White during Vanna White Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Her Achievements in Television at Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California, United States.
Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

When it was White's turn to receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, Sajak was there for this sweet hug.

11 of 11

Let Them Eat Cake!

Roger King, CEO, CBS Television Distribution; Vanna White, and Pat Sajak cut the cake at the "Wheel of Fortune" 25th Anniversary Party Sponsored by People Magazine on September 27, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak.

Brian Ach/WireImage

The two celebrated the show's 25th anniversary in 2007 with a party hosted by PEOPLE — featuring this massive cake — at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

