Pat Sajak Is 'Looking Forward' to 'Handing Over the Car Keys' to 'Wheel of Fortune' to Ryan Seacrest

Published on June 28, 2023
Pat Sajak is ready for Ryan Seacrest to take the reins on Wheel of Fortune.

Hours after Seacrest, 48, was announced as his replacement to host the game show, Sajak reacted to the news by sharing a supportive message on Twitter.

"I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024," wrote the TV personality, 76.

Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Sony Pictures Television announced Seacrest's hiring on Tuesday. Through his multi-year deal with the popular game show, he will also serve as a consulting producer.

Addressing his hiring, Seacrest said he's "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak."

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest's said in a statement. "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

"Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he added. "I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Vanna White and Pat Sajak

Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Sajak revealed on June 12 that he will leave Wheel of Fortune after season 41, which begins production this fall.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he shared on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Ahead of sharing his retirement plans, Sajak had hinted that his eventual exit was quickly approaching. He told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that he was "getting near the end" of his run, adding that he's "not gonna do this for another 40 years."

Seacrest, for his part, departed his co-hosting role on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April after six years. But he still juggles several other jobs, including hosting American Idol and the On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show.

