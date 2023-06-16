Pat Sajak Lines Up Next Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement News

Pat Sajak is already looking to the future.

Days after announcing his plans to retire from his longtime role hosting Wheel of Fortune, it was confirmed that Sajak, 76, will continue to work as chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hillsdale College, located in Michigan.

He had previously served as vice chairman of the private Christian school's board from 2003 to 2019, when he was promoted to chairman.

"For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. We know that he will be missed and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement," Emily Stack Davis, a spokesperson for the college, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY on Friday.

"Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak," she added. "Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family."

PEOPLE has reached out to Hillsdale College and Sajak's rep for comment.

Pat Sajak
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Sajak confirmed his upcoming departure from Wheel of Fortune via Twitter Monday.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, also confirmed Sajak's upcoming retirement in a statement to PEOPLE. However, Prete noted that Sajak would still serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," she said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

Prete added, "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"

The TV veteran began hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1983, taking over for Chuck Woolery. He has co-hosted the show alongside Vanna White for over four decades.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
Getty

Ahead of his big news, Sajak hinted at the possibility of his departure, telling Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that he's "getting near the end" of his run.

 "It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he added.

White, on the other hand, told PEOPLE last December that it's "depressing" to think about leaving the series. She also admitted "it is" hard to imagine herself and Sajak not hosting the series, adding, "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune is slated to return this fall.

