Pat Sajak's Daughter Wishes Him Happy Father's Day with Throwback Photo: 'Our Favorite Guy'

Pat Sajak celebrated Father's Day with his family!

On Sunday, Sajak's daughter Maggie, 28, shared a photo to her Instagram in honor of her dad.

In the photo, the Wheel of Fortune host, 76, poses with his wife Lesly Brown, 58, and their two kids: Maggie and son Patrick, 32.

"Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy! 🤎 Should we bring back the coordinating sweaters??" she captioned the post.

Last week, Sajak announced that he'd be leaving the Wheel of Fortune after the show's upcoming 41st season. He's been the host of the show since 1981 and will serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years following his retirement.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he shared on Twitter. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, also confirmed Sajak's upcoming retirement, but noted that he would serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Prete said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"

On May 10, 2023, Maggie made her Wheel of Fortune hosting debut, subbing in for Vanna White as the longtime co-host became a contestant. In an Instagram story post, Maggie shared her practice round of the television job.

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie captioned a clip of her walking across the letter board.

Maggie currently acts as the show's Social Correspondent and often chimes in on epic game show happenings, sharing behind the scenes content from the show's guests.