BMX Community Pays Tribute to Pat Casey After He Dies at Motocross Track: 'We Lost an Icon'

The BMX community is mourning the loss of one of its top stars this week.



Pat Casey died Tuesday afternoon while performing a jump on the ramps at the Slayground Motocross Park in San Diego. He was 29.



Fellow competitors, fans, and sponsors posted tributes to Casey after learning news of his death.

“The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids," TJ Lavin, host of MTV’s The Challenge, wrote alongside a photo of Casey on Instagram. "@patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily."

Casey leaves behind his wife Chase Casey and their two children: 8-year-old son Reid, who is also an avid biker, and daughter Taytum, 7.

Soon after Casey’s death, his wife shared a photo of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in the French capital.

“Mau loa baby,” Chase captioned the picture, which translates from Hawaiian to “forever.”

She also shared several tributes to her late spouse on her Instagram Story Wednesday, including one that praised him as an "amazing father, rider and husband."

The California native grew up in the BMX community, turning pro by the time he was 16 years old. He won his first X Games medal in 2012 in the BMX Freestyle Park event and then won silver in BMX Air the next year. In 2021, Casey won his first X Games gold medal.

“Pat has stacked wins across the world, but you’ll find him most comfortable on his home turf with his family,” Vans, one of his biggest sponsors, said in his profile on their website.

X Games remembered Casey as “a true legend in the action sports community.”

“Today we lost an Icon!” six-time X Games gold medalist Kyle Baldock wrote on Instagram. “Pat, thank you for blessing all of us with your kind and loving personality. You are the toughest person I have ever met.”

Casey was also a member of USA Cycling’s inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018. The organization shared a tribute to him on social media, saying Casey “made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community” and that “off the bike, Pat was a dedicated husband and father.”

Several friends and competitors commented on Casey’s latest Instagram post to say goodbye. “See you on the other side my brother. Thank you for the years of love,” wrote Tyler Fernengel, while Tyler Rizzi added, “I love you brother 😥❤️ I will continue to look up to you on every aspect in life. RIP.”