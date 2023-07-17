Passenger Lands Private Plane on Its Belly After Pilot Suffers Mid-Air 'Medical Condition'

A passenger on a private plane in Massachusetts appears to have saved the day.

Just after 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, the woman, 68, took over the controls of a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop six-seat plane and landed the aircraft at Martha's Vineyard Airport (MVY) "on its belly with no landing gear," according to the West Tisbury Police Department (WTPD).

Authorities say the male pilot "was having a medical condition upon approach," which caused his passenger to step in.

"The female had minor injuries and the male party was extricated from the plane and subsequently med-flighted to Boston for additional treatment," they add. "The Massachusetts State Police and FAA are involved in the investigation."

"The airport has just opened the short runway and slowly continuing operations," the WTPD concluded.



The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) shared in their own release Saturday that the plane "landed in a grassy area near a runway" at the airport.

When the passenger took over, the incident "resulted in a hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half."

"The pilot was then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston Hospital in serious life-threatening condition," the MSP added. "The passenger was uninjured; she was evaluated at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and released."

Officials added in the latter release that the pilot — whose age they reported as 79 — and passenger are both residents of Connecticut, and had departed earlier Saturday afternoon from Westchester, New York.



Martha's Vineyard Airport. GETTY

The MSP stated that the crash site has since "been cleared," while the plane "has been removed to a secure location at the airport."

"The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, and the Federal Aviation Administration," they added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also involved in the investigation, according to a statement from the FAA provided to CNN.

The WTPD did not have further comment when reached by PEOPLE on Monday morning, while reps for the MSP and the MVY did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.