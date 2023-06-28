'Party of Five' Costars Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf Reunite After 23 Years for New Hallmark Christmas Movie

"Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true," Wolf said of working with Chabert

Published on June 28, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Lacey Chabert and Party of Five Costar Scott Wolfe to Reunite After 23 Years for New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Photo:

Hallmark Channel

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are back and better than ever!

The actors are set to reunite as onscreen siblings in a new Hallmark Christmas movie titled A Merry Scottish Christmas. The festive project comes 23 years after Chabert and Wolf last appeared as a brother-sister duo on Fox's hit series, Party of Five.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” Chabert, 40, gushed in a statement.  "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Adds Wolf, 55: "Working with Lacey on ‘Party of Five’ was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

According to a press release shared by Hallmark, the new movie will premiere on the network later this year during its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. 

The pair will play estranged siblings named Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) who travel to Scotland to reunite with their mother to celebrate Christmas. However, when they arrive, a big family secret is revealed.

“We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

PARTY OF FIVE Scott Wolf, Lacey Chabert,

Columbia Pictures/Everett

Chabert and Wolf originally starred as siblings Claudia and Bailey Salinger on Party of Five, which aired for six seasons from 1994 to 2000.

The acclaimed Fox series revolved around the Salinger siblings — Claudia, Bailey, Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell) and baby Owen (Jacob Smith) — who were left to grow up on their own after losing their parents in a car accident.

During a recent appearance on the Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast, Chabert opened up about her experience as a teen star on the drama series. The Mean Girls star reflected on growing up with her character Claudia, who experienced many “firsts” before she did. 

Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert
Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert at a red carpet event.

John Sciulli/WireImage

“It was a little bit of a different way of growing up and not everyone can relate to it,” she said. “It was interesting because sometimes my character would go through things in life on the show that I had yet to actually go through in life. You know, like my first kiss and all of this kind of embarrassing stuff.”

Chabert also said she and her former costars maintain a relationship after all these years. 

“So many of us are still very, very, very close,” she gushed. “They're a part of my life now. And it's been nice to grow up together and become parents … you know, go through different phases of life together.”

