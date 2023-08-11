'Parks and Recreation' Reunion! Lil Sebastian Joins Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman and More in Rare Get-Together

The cast of Parks and Recreation came together in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Ben Schwartz, Sam Elliott, Jim O'Heir, Retta and Allison Becker reunited with the show’s miniature horse Lil Sebastian on the picket line outside the Amazon offices in Culver City, California on Friday.

For the outing, Plaza, 39, carried a sign which read, “Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP,” referring to Rashida Jones’ Parks and Recreation character who played her on-screen frenemie. For her part, Retta held a poster with the message, “I sold that little red thing for health insurance.”

Nick Offerman and Sam Elliott. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG-AFTRA

Earlier this month, Scott, 50, shared a photo on Instagram of him and Offerman, 53, picketing together. He wrote, “In solidarity on the picket line at Warner Bros with our fellow @sagaftra @wgawest @wgaeast members, my boyfriend @nickofferman + one bonus Jesse Plemons #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong”

Offerman also showed his support of both SAG-AFTRA strike and the Writers Guild of America strikes on social media.

“It is a privilege to picket in solidarity with @WGAwest seeing new friends and old, all of us laborers striking for fair pay and so much more,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on the picket line. “If it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage, folks. @sagaftra #interactive #games #unionstrong #1u #safestudios #fairpay #wegotyourback #negotiatingcommittee”

Plaza has also been outspoken about the strike, sharing a photo of herself with a sign that read, “Do you have fair wages? It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher excoriated Hollywood executives in a speech, announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions as well as regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. Many Hollywood stars have since hit the picket lines to support the strike, including Mariska Hargitay, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Bryan Cranston and Jason Sudeikis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parks and Recreation is streaming now on Peacock.

