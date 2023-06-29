Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty

A jury has found Scot Peterson, the officer who did not enter the Parkland, Fla., high school where a gunman shot and killed 17 people in 2018, not guilty of child neglect and other charges related to his response to the school shooting, according to multiple reports.

Peterson, 60, broke down in tears after the verdict was read, NBC News reports. The charges had carried a potential maximum sentence of more than 96 years in prison.

The longtime school resource officer was at the center of an unprecedented trial. Prosecutors say Peterson failed to protect the victims of the high school massacre because he didn't enter the building throughout the killings and instead took cover outside during the last four minutes and 15 seconds of the shooting.



Peterson and his defense attorneys have maintained he did not know where gunshots were coming from during the Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Because of that, the armed school officer said he didn’t enter the building.

“To sit in the calmness of a courtroom that is chill and mellow and try to go back and Monday morning quarterback is unfair and unjust,” Peterson’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh had told the jury, according to CNN.

Prosecutors, however, argued Peterson’s decision to not enter the building left the shooter to continue killing “at his leisure” and that the officer “left children trapped inside of the building with a predator unchecked,” Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes told the jury.



Scot Peterson. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Scot Peterson (left). Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

A report in the aftermath of the shooting by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission found that the gunman was still on the building’s first floor when Peterson arrived two minutes after the first shots were fired. The shooter continued up to the school’s third floor and resumed his killing while Peterson remained outside.



Peterson pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including seven felony child neglect charges, three for culpable negligence and one for perjury, according to CNN.

The seven felony child neglect charges were specifically related to the eight students and two school employees who were killed or wounded on the third floor. Peterson was not charged in connection with the 11 people killed on the first floor before he arrived at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Families of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the shooting have denounced Peterson as a “coward” in the years afterwards.

“I’ve been living a nightmare that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Peterson told The Washington Post ahead of the trial.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole last year. Peterson had retired and moved roughly 750 miles away to a town in North Carolina.