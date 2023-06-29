Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty

The charges against Scot Peterson had carried a potential maximum sentence of more than 96 years in prison

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Scot Peterson (left). Photo:

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

A jury has found Scot Peterson, the officer who did not enter the Parkland, Fla., high school where a gunman shot and killed 17 people in 2018, not guilty of child neglect and other charges related to his response to the school shooting, according to multiple reports.

Peterson, 60, broke down in tears after the verdict was read, NBC News reports. The charges had carried a potential maximum sentence of more than 96 years in prison.

The longtime school resource officer was at the center of an unprecedented trial. Prosecutors say Peterson failed to protect the victims of the high school massacre because he didn't enter the building throughout the killings and instead took cover outside during the last four minutes and 15 seconds of the shooting.

Peterson and his defense attorneys have maintained he did not know where gunshots were coming from during the Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Because of that, the armed school officer said he didn’t enter the building.

“To sit in the calmness of a courtroom that is chill and mellow and try to go back and Monday morning quarterback is unfair and unjust,” Peterson’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh had told the jury, according to CNN.

Prosecutors, however, argued Peterson’s decision to not enter the building left the shooter to continue killing “at his leisure” and that the officer “left children trapped inside of the building with a predator unchecked,” Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes told the jury.

Former MSD School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial, Monday, June 26, 2023
Scot Peterson.

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh, right, shows former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson a written question from the jury on the first full day of jury deliberations in his trial, Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Scot Peterson (left).

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

A report in the aftermath of the shooting by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission found that the gunman was still on the building’s first floor when Peterson arrived two minutes after the first shots were fired. The shooter continued up to the school’s third floor and resumed his killing while Peterson remained outside.

Peterson pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including seven felony child neglect charges, three for culpable negligence and one for perjury, according to CNN

The seven felony child neglect charges were specifically related to the eight students and two school employees who were killed or wounded on the third floor. Peterson was not charged in connection with the 11 people killed on the first floor before he arrived at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Families of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the shooting have denounced Peterson as a “coward” in the years afterwards.

“I’ve been living a nightmare that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Peterson told The Washington Post ahead of the trial.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole last year. Peterson had retired and moved roughly 750 miles away to a town in North Carolina.

Related Articles
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson appears at the defense table during jury preselection at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Opening Arguments Begin In the Trial Against School Officer Who Stayed Outside During Parkland Shooting
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
heather-mack
'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Expected To Plead Guilty in U.S. to Conspiracy to Kill Mom
Jeremiah Oliver
Man Charged with Murder 9 Years After Remains of Boy, 5, Were Found in Suitcase on Roadside
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Jury Rejects Death Penalty for Parkland School Shooter, Who Gets Sentenced to Life Without Parole
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Fla. Judge Formally Sentences Parkland School Shooter to Life in Prison with No Possibility for Parole
Arthur C. Jensen, Adara Bunn
An Ill. Man Lured a Teen to His Home with the Promise of 'Disney' Cups. Then He Strangled Her to Death
Jeremy Everett Goodale, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, Nohema Graber
Iowa Teens Plead Guilty to Murdering Spanish Teacher with Bat Over Bad Grade
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Jurors in Parkland School Shooting Trial to Visit Still-Bloodstained Building
ralph yarl
84-Year-Old Charged in Shooting of Ralph Yarl, as Teen Who Went to Wrong House Is Released from Hospital
Cameron Everest Brand
2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting
gettyimages-919901410.jpg
Parkland Survivor Recounts Terror During Penalty Phase of Shooter's Trial: 'No Way to Protect Ourselves'
A general view of Richneck Elementary School on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports.
Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher in Virginia Charged with Child Endangerment 3 Months After Incident
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
Veronica Youngblood with her daughter Sharon Castro
Va. Mom Who Killed Daughters in Plot to Exact Revenge on Husband, Then Called to Tell Him, Gets 78 Years