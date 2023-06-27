Teen Who Went on Graduation Trip Is Found Dead, Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit, Police Call Death 'Malicious'

Police are investigating the death of a recent high school graduate from Nebraska whose remains were found burning in a bonfire pit in a remote desert area in Arizona.

Parker League, 18, was visiting friends in Tempe before his body was found June 12 in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest in a remote area called Bullfrog Canyon. The teen arrived in Arizona on June 9 and had plans to return home on June 12, according to ABC15.

"I knew he had a place to stay; I knew he got there,” his brother Hunter League told ABC15. “We texted... That's about it. It's hard to accept because he was the nicest kid in the world."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office is calling his death a homicide.

“The death of Mr. League was malicious and is actively being worked by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit,” the office said in a press release.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Hunter League told ABC15 that the family discovered that someone had accessed his brother’s bank account.

"We basically found out that someone was using his debit card to get food and tried to pay their electric bill with it," he said.

The sheriff’s office said League was reported missing by a family member on June 15.

“His last known location is believed to be a residential home in Tempe, where his belongings were left behind,” the sheriff’s office said.

