Teen Who Went on Graduation Trip Is Found Dead, Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit, Police Call Death 'Malicious'

Parker League, 18, had recently graduated from high school in Nebraska

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 27, 2023 04:27PM EDT
parker league
Parker League. Photo:

Facebook

Police are investigating the death of a recent high school graduate from Nebraska whose remains were found burning in a bonfire pit in a remote desert area in Arizona.

Parker League, 18, was visiting friends in Tempe before his body was found June 12 in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest in a remote area called Bullfrog Canyon. The teen arrived in Arizona on June 9 and had plans to return home on June 12, according to ABC15

"I knew he had a place to stay; I knew he got there,” his brother Hunter League told ABC15. “We texted... That's about it. It's hard to accept because he was the nicest kid in the world." 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office is calling his death a homicide.

“The death of Mr. League was malicious and is actively being worked by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit,” the office said in a press release.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hunter League told ABC15 that the family discovered that someone had accessed his brother’s bank account.  

"We basically found out that someone was using his debit card to get food and tried to pay their electric bill with it," he said.

The sheriff’s office said League was reported missing by a family member on June 15.

“His last known location is believed to be a residential home in Tempe, where his belongings were left behind,” the sheriff’s office said.

Related Articles
Inmate, Joseph Zieler, elbows attorney in face
​​Child Murderer Calls His Lawyer Over, Elbows Him in the Face, Then Gets Sentenced to Death
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide; Police Say Mother-in-Law Is Suspect
Summer and Baby Everett
Ala. Man Sentenced for Killing Pregnant Wife, Unborn Child After Victim Confronted Him About Affair
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Century Rio movie theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Man Shot Dead in New Mexico Movie Theater in Argument Over Seating
Man Arrested Over Stabbing Deaths of Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary
Man Arrested After Stabbing Deaths of Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive
Ralph Yarl Describes Encounter with Shooter at Door: 'Don't Come Here Ever Again'
Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Amber Beraun
Man Who Allegedly Robbed Woman at Gunpoint Demands She Connect with Him on Facebook: 'Too Pretty to Rob'
Amanda Davis
Man Fatally Stabbed His Pregnant Girlfriend While Her 3 Children Tried to Fight Him Off
Police investigate triple homicide in Newton
Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Is Stabbed to Death — and Killer Remains at Large
Dr Jaime Yun
'Brilliant' Surgeon Who was Dad of 2 Is Killed After Punch During Road Rage Incident
Gaymee Paw
Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student
Sandra Hemme
She Was Convicted of a 1980 Murder — But Lawyers Say Cops Exploited Mental Illness, Coerced False Confession
Larry Rudolph
Girlfriend of Dentist Who Killed Wife on Safari, Then Claimed It Was Accident, Gets 17 Years in Prison
San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman in Home Having Mental Health Crisis
3 San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Woman Having Mental Health Crisis Was Shot