Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Late Father Michael Jackson on His 65th Birthday: 'I Owe Everything to Him'

The 25-year-old singer spoke about her late father on what would have been his birthday on Tuesday

Published on August 30, 2023
Paris Jackson Explains Why She Didnât Post Online for Michael Jacksonâs 65th Birthday
Paris Jackson paid tribute to her late father Michael Jackson on Instagram, on what would have been his 65th birthday on Tuesday.

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images; Phil Dent/Redferns

Paris Jackson is paying tribute to her father Michael Jackson on what would have been his 65th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old honored the memory of her father — who died in 2009 when she 11 — with a birthday tribute in videos posted on her Instagram Story, including a clip of her on stage at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, talking about Michael.

“So today is my dad’s birthday,” Jackson said in the first clip as she sat in what appeared to be a dressing room after coming off stage. “And back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a ‘Happy Birthday’, celebrating it — nothing like that.”

“He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was, because he didn’t want us to throw a party, or anything like that,” the singer continued.

Paris Jackson Explains Why She Didnât Post Online for Michael Jacksonâs 65th Birthday
Paris Jackson pays tribute to her late father Michael Jackson on his 65th birthday in a series of videos on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Paris Jackson/Instagram

“That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days and if you don’t wish someone a ‘Happy Birthday’ via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, that you don’t care about them.”

Jackson went on to say that “people lose their f------ minds” and “tell me to kill myself” when she has decided not to post about her dad on his birthday in previous years. “They’re basically telling me that I don’t love my own father, based on what I post on Instagram — so I made you guys a little video and I hope you enjoy it," she said.

The singer then posted a second Instagram Story video of her onstage at the Colorado venue on Tuesday. Jackson had performed alongside bands Incubus and Bad Flower.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday,” Jackson told the audience in the clip. “And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone.”

Paris Jackson Explains Why She Didnât Post Online for Michael Jacksonâs 65th Birthday
Paris Jackson pays tribute to her late father Michael Jackson on his 65th birthday while on stage in Colorado.

Paris Jackson/Instagram

“So, I owe everything to him,” she poignantly added. “And I’d also like to take a second to introduce my other family, which is these guys up here on stage with me”, Jackson said pointing to her band behind her. 

A third video shared on her Instagram Story showed Jackson back in the dressing room. In the clip, she encouraged “superfans” of her dad to mark his birthday by getting involved in causes he was interested in, such as climate change and environmental and animal rights activism. 

“These were things that he loved and was very interested in, and I can’t speak for him, because I’m a different person and I don’t know, but I’m sure he would have loved that,” Jackson finished.

Jackson's tribute to her father comes as her siblings Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 21, and Prince Jackson, 26, made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas to honor their late father on Tuesday.

Jackson’s tribute to her father comes as her siblings Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 21, and Prince Jackson, 26, made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas to honor their late father on Tuesday.

The pair visited Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Cirque du Soleil’s show Michael Jackson ONE show is performed. PEOPLE confirmed that the famous siblings greeted fans inside of the casino and shared their favorite memories of the global superstar. 

In August 2018, Jackson joined her brother and Prince in honoring their dad on his 60th birthday as they attended the “Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration” at Mandalay Bay for his 60th birthday. There, they accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf for his humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

