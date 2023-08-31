Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Social Media Trolls: 'Get Over Yourselves'

Paris Jackson is not having it with online trolls who don't like her armpit hair.

The singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted an Instagram on Tuesday on what would’ve been the King of Pop’s 65th birthday.

From what appeared to be a dressing room after she got off stage, Paris, 25, says in the clip that her father didn’t like it when people acknowledged his birthday during his lifetime. As she was explaining that, Paris raised her arms and tied her hair back.

The gesture apparently prompted some people to comment about her armpit hair, which then led Paris to fire back at those critics on Twitter.

“i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.”

She concluded her tweet: “i was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline.”

In the Instagram post from Tuesday, Paris said that Michael didn’t want people to know when his birthday was so that they wouldn’t throw him a celebration.

“There have been times when I don’t post anything on my dad’s birthday,” she says, “and people lose their f---ing minds. They told me to kill myself. They’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”

The Instagram clip then goes to footage of Paris addressing a crowd on stage at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado and acknowledging her father’s birthday.

“He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion in doing what he did so I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone,” she is seen telling the audience.

As the scene shifts back to her dressing room, Paris encourages her Instagram followers to get involved in such issues as climate change, the environment and animal rights, saying, "These were things [Michael] loved and was very interested in.”

Paris’ Instagram post comes as her siblings Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket) and Prince Jackson made a rare appearance in Las Vegas to commemorate Michael, also on Tuesday. The two were seen at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: ONE show was playing.

Earlier this year, Paris unveiled her then-latest song “bandaid,” which she described to PEOPLE as having a harder sound than her previous singles. "I used the same [sound] mixer, so there is definitely a cohesiveness with the first two singles, but this one is a bit more influenced by bands like the Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Interpol," she said at the time. "It's a little bit louder, it's more fun. But in terms of the songwriting aspect, it's still the same acoustic folk approach that I always take when I'm writing."

