Paris Hilton Wears Glittering Rainbow Dress for DJ Set at N.Y.C. Pride Event

"I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance and support," shared Hilton with PEOPLE ahead of her performance

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 12:29AM EDT
Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton
Photo:

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton knows how to make a statement.

During her DJ set at Sunday's Dreamland Pride Festival in New York City, the entrepreneur, 42, hit the turntables dressed in a sparkling low-cut rainbow mini dress paired with glittering hot pink ankle boots and a high ponytail. Hilton accessorized the look with matching hot pink wristbands, a choker, and a hair scrunchie.

The mom of one shared her experience through multiple Instagram posts that included a glimpse of her performance and an array of snaps alongside fans.

Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Calling it an "iconic" experience, Hilton gave a peak at the crowd of festival-goers in another post. "Thank you, NYC!🗽💖I had the most incredible time playing for you all tonight @DreamlandPride 💕🌈 So proud to be closing out #Pride Month with this incredible night," she wrote. "Thank you @KimPetras & @Aqua.DK for making this even more iconic 💗thank you everyone for all the love!!🥰🌈 #SummerOfSliving 🔥"

The socialite previously shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that she was "beyond honored" to have the opportunity to perform at the LGBTQ Pride celebration.

"I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride," she said. "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice. I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance, and support. It's the Summer of Sliving, and I can't wait to Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!"

Amid the release of an updated version of her 2006 single "Stars Are Blind" in December, Hilton stated that she would be taking 2023 to focus on her music.

Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

"Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career," she wrote alongside an Instagram Video showcasing a billboard for the track. "I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. 🥹 P.S. More new music to come in the new year 😉 #NewYearNewP ✨ #StarsAreBlind"

Hilton's endeavors have also received support from her family. Earlier in June, the performer shared photos on Instagram of her husband, Carter Reum, and their infant son, Phoenix Barron, watching her rehearse before a performance in Los Angeles.

