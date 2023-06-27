Paris Hilton Wears Glittering Rainbow Dress for DJ Set at N.Y.C. Pride Event

Paris Hilton knows how to make a statement.

During her DJ set at Sunday's Dreamland Pride Festival in New York City, the entrepreneur, 42, hit the turntables dressed in a sparkling low-cut rainbow mini dress paired with glittering hot pink ankle boots and a high ponytail. Hilton accessorized the look with matching hot pink wristbands, a choker, and a hair scrunchie.

The mom of one shared her experience through multiple Instagram posts that included a glimpse of her performance and an array of snaps alongside fans.

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Calling it an "iconic" experience, Hilton gave a peak at the crowd of festival-goers in another post. "Thank you, NYC!🗽💖I had the most incredible time playing for you all tonight @DreamlandPride 💕🌈 So proud to be closing out #Pride Month with this incredible night," she wrote. "Thank you @KimPetras & @Aqua.DK for making this even more iconic 💗thank you everyone for all the love!!🥰🌈 #SummerOfSliving 🔥"

The socialite previously shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that she was "beyond honored" to have the opportunity to perform at the LGBTQ Pride celebration.

"I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride," she said. "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice. I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance, and support. It's the Summer of Sliving, and I can't wait to Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!"

Amid the release of an updated version of her 2006 single "Stars Are Blind" in December, Hilton stated that she would be taking 2023 to focus on her music.

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

"Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career," she wrote alongside an Instagram Video showcasing a billboard for the track. "I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. 🥹 P.S. More new music to come in the new year 😉 #NewYearNewP ✨ #StarsAreBlind"



Hilton's endeavors have also received support from her family. Earlier in June, the performer shared photos on Instagram of her husband, Carter Reum, and their infant son, Phoenix Barron, watching her rehearse before a performance in Los Angeles.



