Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky: ‘So Emotional to Look Through These’

The new mom posted a carousel of sweet memories with her siblings and cousins on Instagram

By
Published on August 24, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky
Photo:

Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris Hilton is giving fans a glimpse of some old-school family photos with her sister Nicky Hilton.

The media personality and DJ, 42, posted the sweet pics on Instagram Wednesday, adding a heartfelt caption: "It made me so emotional to look through these family photos🥹 I love reliving these special memories🥰💗 #BabyParis."

In the carousel's first photo, a young Paris and Nicky posed in pink-and-white pajamas in front of a Christmas tree. The image also included their cousins Brooke Wiederhorn, daughter of Kim Richards, and Farrah Brittany, daughter of Kyle Richards, who was just a baby at the time.

Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton shares childhood photos on Instagram.

Paris Hilton Instagram

"Omg 😭😭🥹 we're so cute I can't 😍💕," Farrah, 34, — who also appeared in another photo being held as a baby by a young Paris, and in a further snap that showed the two cousins posing in velvet dresses and sunglasses — wrote. "Best friends forever ♾️ ❤️," she added in a second comment.

Nicky, 39, threw down smiley face heart emojis to acknowledge the adorable post, while Paris' husband Carter Reum posted some heart emojis for his wife's sentiment. The Paris: The Memoir author married the entrepreneur in 2021, and the couple welcomed baby Phoenix, 7 months, in January.

Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton shares childhood pictures with her sister Nicky Hilton.

Paris Hilton Instagram

As well as photos of herself and her sister playing dress up with other children and posing for the camera, Paris also displayed early proof of her interest in music in her sweet post.

In another photo from the carousel, the "Stars Are Blind" singer sat on a black-and-white checkered floor in a formal black dress with a mic in her hand, while Nicky looked over at her big sister.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The post also included a snap of Paris rocking a '90s two-piece tank bathing suit while standing by an expansive pool with her sister close by, while in the last shot, a teenage-era Paris played on a lawn with her and Nicky's brother Barron, 33, whose locks are the same bright blonde as his sisters' in the childhood photos.

The siblings also share a younger brother, Conrad, 29, while their father is Rick Hilton, the grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels. Rick has been married to Paris' mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton since 1979.

Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton shares childhood photos on Instagram.

Paris Hilton Instagram

In 2021, Paris shared a collection of photos of her parents on social media in honor of their 42nd wedding anniversary, adding a gif that read "relationship goals."

Her sister Nicky, meanwhile, started dating James Rothschild, the son of Amschel Rothschild, and the couple married in July 2015.

Now a mom of three, she and James have welcomed three children together: a son born in July 2022 and daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, age 5.

Related Articles
Paris Hilton Takes Trip With Son Phoenix, Reveals She Travels With a Pillow With Her Own Face On It
Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Joins Her and Her Sister Nicky Hilton for a Trip — See Their Travel Snaps
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton Celebrates Husband Carter Reum with Romantic Video: 'My One in a Million'
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces
Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Enjoy Shopping Day
Nicky Hilton Dresses Up Denim Maxi Skirt During Shopping Day with Olivia Palermo
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Travel with Son Phoenix: He's ‘Great with Flying’ (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'It's a Love That Cannot Be Put Into Words'
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids
Rick Hilton, of the Hilton Hotel chain with his family (from left) son Barron, wife Kathy, daughters Nicky and Paris attending the Chopard 150th anniversary party at the Palm Beach hotel and casino, during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival
Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards For Niece’s Bridal Shower: ‘So Happy For You’
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Niece's Bridal Shower
Kim Richards' daughter is getting married
Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Marries Luke White in Aspen Wedding with Cowboy Hats Worn by Guests
Nicky Hilton Shares New Photos of Her Baby Boy to Celebrate Him Turning 2 Months
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
nicky hilton and daughter at concert
Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'