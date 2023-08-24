Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky: ‘So Emotional to Look Through These’

Paris Hilton is giving fans a glimpse of some old-school family photos with her sister Nicky Hilton.

The media personality and DJ, 42, posted the sweet pics on Instagram Wednesday, adding a heartfelt caption: "It made me so emotional to look through these family photos🥹 I love reliving these special memories🥰💗 #BabyParis."

In the carousel's first photo, a young Paris and Nicky posed in pink-and-white pajamas in front of a Christmas tree. The image also included their cousins Brooke Wiederhorn, daughter of Kim Richards, and Farrah Brittany, daughter of Kyle Richards, who was just a baby at the time.

"Omg 😭😭🥹 we're so cute I can't 😍💕," Farrah, 34, — who also appeared in another photo being held as a baby by a young Paris, and in a further snap that showed the two cousins posing in velvet dresses and sunglasses — wrote. "Best friends forever ♾️ ❤️," she added in a second comment.

Nicky, 39, threw down smiley face heart emojis to acknowledge the adorable post, while Paris' husband Carter Reum posted some heart emojis for his wife's sentiment. The Paris: The Memoir author married the entrepreneur in 2021, and the couple welcomed baby Phoenix, 7 months, in January.

As well as photos of herself and her sister playing dress up with other children and posing for the camera, Paris also displayed early proof of her interest in music in her sweet post.

In another photo from the carousel, the "Stars Are Blind" singer sat on a black-and-white checkered floor in a formal black dress with a mic in her hand, while Nicky looked over at her big sister.

The post also included a snap of Paris rocking a '90s two-piece tank bathing suit while standing by an expansive pool with her sister close by, while in the last shot, a teenage-era Paris played on a lawn with her and Nicky's brother Barron, 33, whose locks are the same bright blonde as his sisters' in the childhood photos.

The siblings also share a younger brother, Conrad, 29, while their father is Rick Hilton, the grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels. Rick has been married to Paris' mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton since 1979.



In 2021, Paris shared a collection of photos of her parents on social media in honor of their 42nd wedding anniversary, adding a gif that read "relationship goals."

Her sister Nicky, meanwhile, started dating James Rothschild, the son of Amschel Rothschild, and the couple married in July 2015.

Now a mom of three, she and James have welcomed three children together: a son born in July 2022 and daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, age 5.

