Paris Hilton Says Her 'Priorities Have Shifted' After Baby: 'Saying No to So Many Things'

The iconic heiress welcomed her first baby via surrogate in January

By Natalia Senanayake
and Hannah Sacks
Published on July 28, 2023
Paris Hilton Reveals the Kardashians Gifted Her Son Phoenix a âGiant Alpacaâ Soft Toy
Photo: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

Paris Hilton is embracing being a mother.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, the DJ and heiress, 42, talked about how her lifestyle has changed since becoming a mom. "It's definitely a lot," Hilton tells PEOPLE of motherhood, "just with everything I'm doing, and then being a mom on top of it all, but he is just my world and makes my life feel so complete."

"This has been the best time of my life. He's just everything to me, so I've been saying no to so many offers and things that are coming in because I want to spend as much time as possible with him," she says of son Phoenix, 6 months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, 42.

"Yeah, my priorities have just completely shifted and I always put him first."

This summer, Hilton is partnering with Hilton hotels for a special collaboration. In honor of Paris' iconic phrase "Sliving," which is a word of her creation that combines "slay" and "live," the collaboration celebrates the unique ways to "sliv" your best summer while staying at a Hilton hotel.

“I'm so excited to collaborate with Hampton and the waffle lady, Regina Triche. I love cooking, and we just had so much fun making this strawberry cheesecake waffle together,” Hilton shares with PEOPLE. “It was really cute, and people can get them when they go and stay at the Hampton by Hilton.”

In the same interview, Hilton opened up about traveling with her son. Although she says that Phoenix is still "so little" and that he "doesn't really travel that often," Hilton reveals that she and her husband recently took him to their house in Montana for Easter.

"He's really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler," she tells PEOPLE.

The new mom adds she "can't wait until he's a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere...I just can't wait for Hawaii, because I can't wait to have him be with all of his cousins."

"My sister and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it'll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children," she shares.

"So I just can't wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together. That's just going to be so special."

This past month, the singer celebrated her son's 6-month birthday with a sweet shoutout to her "angel baby." In a carousel of pictures posted to her Instagram, she wore a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddled Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazed into his mom’s eyes and became fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

