Paris Hilton Reveals Her New Teacup Puppy's Royal Name

Paris Hilton revealed the name of her newest furry family member — and it’s “so fetch.”

The reality star, 42, is keeping up her trend of giving her pets names based on her favorite destinations. Her new teacup chihuahua is called Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton.

She shared the news alongside an adorable video of the pup, decked out in the hottest canine fashions, set to her new song “Hot One.”

The tiny chihuahua could be seen sporting a red Chanel sweater and several Louis Vuitton looks, including a brown jacket with the fashion house's iconic logo, as well as a pink and blue dress and a pink and purple logo vest.

Prince Tokyo could also be seen lounging on a pink cushion in a matching pink macaron-print dress and sniffing out some puppy cookies in the shape of a crown and coffee cup.

Paris Hilton has named her new dog Prince Toyko Gizmo Hilton. Paris Hilton/Instagram

“You’ve all been waiting to hear this Hot One’s name, so here it is: meet PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO HILTON💕🪩🐶,” Hilton captioned the video on Instagram. “Thank you all for your iconic name suggestions✨ And keep sending me your #HotOneChallenge videos, I love them!🔥 #SummerOfSliving”

The news comes two months after Hilton’s beloved chihuahua Harajuku B---- died at ​​age 23. Hilton announced the sad news on Instagram with a carousel of photos that included Harajuku and her other dogs.

Paris Hilton's beloved dog Harajuku B---- died in May. Paris Hilton/Instagram

The entrepreneur said Harajuku "lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. 🥺"

"She was more than just a pet," Hilton continued in the tribute. "She was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

The Cooking with Paris star has been enamored with dogs throughout her years in the public eye. In 2011, she chatted to Good Morning America about her 17 pets, including a miniature pig and pony, cats, dogs and bunnies.

In 2009, Hilton told PEOPLE her pups were "mini-fashionistas" who adored living in their luxe doghouse.

Their "mini-doggie mansion" was built to resemble the reality star's home and included an upstairs closet, a bedroom and a downstairs living room.

"They love to run up and down the stairs and chill on their balcony," she said at the time.

