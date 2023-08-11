Paris Hilton's Son Phoenix Joins Her and Her Sister Nicky Hilton for a Trip — See Their Travel Snaps

The singer and socialite also shared a photo of a pillow with her own face on it

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
August 11, 2023
Paris Hilton is having some on-the-go bonding time with son Phoenix Barron.

The "Hot One" singer, 42, and sister Nicky Hilton are on a trip together — and Paris brought a special guest: her 6-month-old son.

In a set of videos posted on her Instagram Story, Hilton shared a peek of her son in a baby carrier next to her in a car as she posed in a casual outfit.

The little boy adorably shot a smile at the camera before looking away when she zoomed in to show his face in the first video.

In a second video, she took off the sunglasses and smiled at the camera as her son watched her while sucking on his fingers.

Hilton also shared a video of her travel set-up with PS, a luxury airport terminal located at LAX, which featured a large living room area with several couches. She set the clip, fittingly, to Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Another shot showed off her room, which came with a small kitchen area, tables and furniture. Her song “Stars Are Blind” was playing in the background. 

Although she didn't say where the trio had traveled to, she did reveal a key piece of her getaway gear — a pillow with an image of her face on it. The drawing depicted her taking a call on an silver flip phone with her hair pulled up in a ponytail.

Last month, Hilton revealed to PEOPLE that Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, 42, is a great travel companion.

"He's really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler," she told PEOPLE, noting that while he's a budding travel expert, it doesn't happen often.

The new mom added that she "can't wait until he's a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere."

The singer also recently celebrated Phoenix's six-month birthday with a carousel of pictures posted to her Instagram. In the shots, she wore a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddled Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazed into his mom’s eyes and became fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the post. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

