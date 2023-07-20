Paris Hilton can’t wait to travel the world with her husband Carter Reum!

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about her Summer of Sliving partnership with Hampton by Hilton, the iconic heiress and businesswoman, 42, couldn’t stop gushing about her husband of almost two years, Carter Reum.

“He's just the best — he's so cute,” Paris tells PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to have just such a loving and supportive husband, and he's the most incredible father to our son,” she says. The couple share six-month-old Phoenix.

"He has such a big heart and is so kind," she shares, adding that her “heart melts” whenever she sees Reum interact with their little one.



Paris Hilton holding her son Phoenix. Instagram/parishilton

The “Hot One” singer also teased a romantic, baby-free getaway the couple has planned for the summer.

“My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love,” she says, adding that the pair would love to stop in Greece and Italy on their voyage.

Hilton says she can’t wait to “have a little summer vacation" and spend some quality time with Reum, with whom she tied the knot in Nov. 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. After their boat tour abroad, the I Am Paris host says she’ll enjoy the rest of the summer relaxing at their Malibu home.



The couple have been jet-setting together even before they were married. In celebration of their one-year anniversary of dating, the pair set off to the Hamptons to enjoy some wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. They decided to step it up a notch for their one-year wedding anniversary by celebrating the milestone at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi located on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum show some PDA during tropical vacation. paris hilton/ instagram

Ahead of her vacation, the singer has been busy launching Summer of Sliving with Hilton hotels, which was founded by her great-grandfather Conrad Nicholson Hilton. The partnership is all about finding unique ways to “sliv” (a combination of "slay" and "live" in Paris's own slang) your best life while enjoying a stay at a Hilton hotel this summer.

Paris announced the campaign in a joint Instagram post with Hilton when it first launched in June, but this is not her first time promoting her family's hotel chain. In July 2022, the heiress became the face of Hilton's first global brand platform, "Hilton. For the Stay," in which Paris made cameos in multiple ads narrated by Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

In collaboration with Hampton by Hilton, Paris teamed up with the famous “Hampton Waffle Lady,” Regina Triche, to put a spin on a classic summer flavor.

“I'm so excited to collaborate with Hampton and the waffle lady, Regina Triche. I love cooking, and we just had so much fun making this strawberry cheesecake waffle together,” she shares. “It was really cute, and people can get them when they go and stay at the Hampton by Hilton.”

She adds that the inspiration behind the strawberry waffle was “to make something sweet and fun that would just be perfect for the Summer of Sliving" and embrace her favorite color, pink.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of working with Regina, Paris tells PEOPLE, “Right when she walked in, she was like, ‘Oh, my granddaughters are so excited I was doing this with you.’ She's just such a kind person and she's an amazing cook as well, so it was fun to do that with her.”

