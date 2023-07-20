Paris Hilton Reveals the Romantic Summer Getaway She's Taking with Her ‘Incredible’ Husband Carter Reum

The “Hot One” singer dished on her summer travel plans while chatting with PEOPLE about her new Hampton by Hilton partnership

By Natalia Senanayake
Updated on July 20, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Paris Hilton (left) and husband Carter Reum (right) attend the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023. Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Paris Hilton can’t wait to travel the world with her husband Carter Reum

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about her Summer of Sliving partnership with Hampton by Hilton, the iconic heiress and businesswoman, 42, couldn’t stop gushing about her husband of almost two years, Carter Reum

“He's just the best — he's so cute,” Paris tells PEOPLE. “I feel so lucky to have just such a loving and supportive husband, and he's the most incredible father to our son,” she says. The couple share six-month-old Phoenix. 

"He has such a big heart and is so kind," she shares, adding that her “heart melts” whenever she sees Reum interact with their little one. 

Paris Hilton Gushes Over Kind and Loving Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton holding her son Phoenix.

Instagram/parishilton

The “Hot One” singer also teased a romantic, baby-free getaway the couple has planned for the summer. 

“My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love,” she says, adding that the pair would love to stop in Greece and Italy on their voyage.

Hilton says she can’t wait to “have a little summer vacation" and spend some quality time with Reum, with whom she tied the knot in Nov. 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. After their boat tour abroad, the I Am Paris host says she’ll enjoy the rest of the summer relaxing at their Malibu home. 

The couple have been jet-setting together even before they were married. In celebration of their one-year anniversary of dating, the pair set off to the Hamptons to enjoy some wine tasting at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. They decided to step it up a notch for their one-year wedding anniversary by celebrating the milestone at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi located on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

paris hilton and carter
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum show some PDA during tropical vacation. paris hilton/ instagram

Ahead of her vacation, the singer has been busy launching Summer of Sliving with Hilton hotels, which was founded by her great-grandfather Conrad Nicholson Hilton. The partnership is all about finding unique ways to “sliv” (a combination of "slay" and "live" in Paris's own slang) your best life while enjoying a stay at a Hilton hotel this summer. 

Paris announced the campaign in a joint Instagram post with Hilton when it first launched in June, but this is not her first time promoting her family's hotel chain. In July 2022, the heiress became the face of Hilton's first global brand platform, "Hilton. For the Stay," in which Paris made cameos in multiple ads narrated by Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

In collaboration with Hampton by Hilton, Paris teamed up with the famous “Hampton Waffle Lady,” Regina Triche, to put a spin on a classic summer flavor. 

“I'm so excited to collaborate with Hampton and the waffle lady, Regina Triche. I love cooking, and we just had so much fun making this strawberry cheesecake waffle together,” she shares. “It was really cute, and people can get them when they go and stay at the Hampton by Hilton.”

She adds that the inspiration behind the strawberry waffle was “to make something sweet and fun that would just be perfect for the Summer of Sliving" and embrace her favorite color, pink.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of working with Regina, Paris tells PEOPLE, “Right when she walked in, she was like, ‘Oh, my granddaughters are so excited I was doing this with you.’ She's just such a kind person and she's an amazing cook as well, so it was fun to do that with her.”

Related Articles
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are spotted on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France
Steve Harvey Enjoys Lavish Saint-Tropez Vacation with Wife Marjorie and Kids — See the Photos!
Heidi Klum packed on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz as they spent their vacation on the beach in Sardinia.
Heidi Klum Takes Bikini Break with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sardinia – See the Pics!
Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Wears Glittering Rainbow Dress for DJ Set at N.Y.C. Pride Event
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021
Paris Hilton Credits 'Bubble Baths Every Night' for Her Spark with Husband Carter Reum: 'Such Good Lovers'
Paris Hilton's Baby Son Phoenix Wears Bedazzled Headphones as He Watches Her Rehearse in New Photos
Paris Hilton's Baby Son Phoenix Wears Bedazzled Headphones as He Watches Her Rehearse in New Photos
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1813 -- Pictured: Media personality Paris Hilton during an interview on Monday, March 13, 2023
Paris Hilton's New 'Dream Home' Contains a Package Opening Room, 'Sliving Spa' and 'the Fountain of Youth'
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
Zoey Deutch at The Regis Kanai at the Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Celebrates 1st Anniversary with 'My Love' Carter Reum on Maldives Private Island
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Feels 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at Pride Festival in NYC (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum 'Got Chills' When He Realized How Much Son Phoenix Looks Like Her
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans 'Reset' in the Great Smoky Mountains, Plus More Celeb Vacations!