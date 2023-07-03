Paris Hilton Enjoys a Stroll with Baby Son Phoenix, 5 Months: 'Mommy Day in the Park'

Paris Hilton is soaking up all the little pleasures of new-mom life

Published on July 3, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Paris Hilton Smiles at Son Phoenix as They Enjoy a Stroll: 'Mommy Day in the Park'
Paris Hilton and baby boy. Photo:

Instagram/parishilton

Paris Hilton spent a chill day soaking up mom life this weekend.

The new mom, 42, enjoyed a dressed-down day strolling around the park with son Phoenix Barron, 5 months, in a new set of adorable photos shared on Instagram.

The little one looked cozy in his Dior stroller as the "Stars Are Blind" singer pushed while rocking a relaxed look, that included sneakers and a baseball cap.

"Mommy Day in the Park Photo Dump," the new mom captioned the photos, which show her taking a break to squat down and smile at her baby boy.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," mom Kathy Hilton commented.

Paris raved about new mom life in an April episode of her I Am Paris podcast where she was joined by husband Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

"I'm just so in love with him. I just look in his eyes and he's so innocent and I just want to protect him from everything," she shared, to which the new dad pointed out Phoenix "has her eyes."

"I saw his eyes the other day and having looked into your eyes so many times, I kind of got chills because that's Paris' eyes," he shared.

The singer noted, "His baby photos look exactly like mine."

