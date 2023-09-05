Paris Hilton Enjoys Pool Time with Baby Boy Phoenix as They Celebrate Labor Day Weekend

Paris Hilton is all smiles as she enjoys the end of summer with her baby boy.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, celebrated Labor Day weekend by taking a dip in a pool with 7-month-old son Phoenix Barron, as seen in photos she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

The new mom kisses her little boy and holds him close as they walk through the water, writing in the caption, "Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend, I know we did. 🇺🇸 💙."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In July, Hilton revealed to PEOPLE that Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, 42, is a great travel companion.

"He's really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler," she told PEOPLE, noting that while he's a budding travel expert, it doesn't happen often.

The new mom added that she "can't wait until he's a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere."



Paris Hilton and son Phoenix. Paris Hilton Instagram

The DJ also opened up about how her lifestyle has changed since becoming a mom. "It's definitely a lot," Hilton told PEOPLE of motherhood, "just with everything I'm doing, and then being a mom on top of it all, but he is just my world and makes my life feel so complete."

"This has been the best time of my life. He's just everything to me, so I've been saying no to so many offers and things that are coming in because I want to spend as much time as possible with him," she added.

"Yeah, my priorities have just completely shifted and I always put him first."

