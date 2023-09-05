Paris Hilton Enjoys Pool Time with Baby Boy Phoenix as They Celebrate Labor Day Weekend

Paris Hilton donned matching sunhats with her little boy on their pool day

Published on September 5, 2023 03:06PM EDT
Paris Hilton smiles at son Phoenix. Photo:

parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton is all smiles as she enjoys the end of summer with her baby boy.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, celebrated Labor Day weekend by taking a dip in a pool with 7-month-old son Phoenix Barron, as seen in photos she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

The new mom kisses her little boy and holds him close as they walk through the water, writing in the caption, "Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend, I know we did. 🇺🇸 💙."

In July, Hilton revealed to PEOPLE that Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, 42, is a great travel companion.

"He's really great with flying on the plane and he is a good traveler," she told PEOPLE, noting that while he's a budding travel expert, it doesn't happen often.

The new mom added that she "can't wait until he's a little bigger so I'm able to take him everywhere."

Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton and son Phoenix.

Paris Hilton Instagram

The DJ also opened up about how her lifestyle has changed since becoming a mom. "It's definitely a lot," Hilton told PEOPLE of motherhood, "just with everything I'm doing, and then being a mom on top of it all, but he is just my world and makes my life feel so complete."

"This has been the best time of my life. He's just everything to me, so I've been saying no to so many offers and things that are coming in because I want to spend as much time as possible with him," she added.

"Yeah, my priorities have just completely shifted and I always put him first."

