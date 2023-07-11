Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces

The new mom, 42, shared photos of her hanging out with her young nieces on Instagram Monday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 11, 2023 08:20AM EDT
Paris Hilton with her three young nieces.

 Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris Hilton is dreaming of the day she'll have her very own "little princess."

The businesswoman and media personality, 42, shared Instagram photos of her hanging out with her three young nieces on Monday — and admitted she wouldn't mind having a little lady of her own around too. 

“Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces. Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love. 💖,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with...🥰💗#AuntieParis.”

The new mom — who welcomed son Phoenix Barron in January — was shown smiling in the photos as she stood outdoors on the grass with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton’s three-year-old girl Milou Alizée.

Hilton had her arms wrapped around the girls wearing a black maxi dress and fedora hat, while her nieces matched in white dresses and sparkly silver cowboy boots. 

In one clip, Hilton also crouched down with the girls as they posed for a photo. The following shots show the "Stars Are Blind" singer in a wooden-walled bedroom with her brother Barron Hilton‘s daughter Alizée and Lily-Grace.

“Most iconic aunt ever,” Hilton’s relative Taylor Hilton commented.

@taylorhilton thank you love 💕,” the mother of one replied. 

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced the arrival of their first child Phoenix via surrogate in January. 

Last weekend, the new mom enjoyed a dressed-down day strolling around the park with her 5-month-old son.

Hilton shared photos of the day out on Instagram. The little one looked cozy in his Dior stroller as she pushed while rocking a relaxed look that included sneakers and a baseball cap.

"Mommy Day in the Park Photo Dump," the new mom captioned the photos, which show her taking a break to squat down and smile at her baby boy.

