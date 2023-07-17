Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'

Paris Hilton is celebrating her baby boy.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old marked six months since her son Phoenix Barron arrived into the world by sharing a series of new snapshots on Instagram.

In the carousel of pictures, Hilton is seen wearing a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddling Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazes into his mom’s eyes and becomes fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”



In the pictures, Hilton, who also wore a pair of blue cloud-print socks, sat on a large pink rug with the words ‘House of Sliving’ printed on it. According to Insider, ‘sliving’ is a term coined by Hilton in 2019 meaning ‘slaying’ and ‘living.’

The home also featured a lit-up purple neon Chanel logo on the wall and a unit featuring some toys and Disney figurines. In a clip from the carousel, Phoenix, who wore a blue babygrow with lightning bolts on it, could be seen grabbing at some of the toys, including a moving squirrel figurine.

“😍,” commented Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, while singer Nicole Scherzinger added, “So happy for you sis 💞💞💞.”



Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix turning 6 months old. Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris, who shares Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum, recently confessed that she is “dreaming” of expanding her family and adding a "little princess” into the mix.

The media personality and DJ shared some Instagram photos of herself hanging out with her three young nieces last week — and admitted she wouldn't mind having a little lady of her own around too.

“Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces. Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love. 💖,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with...🥰💗#AuntieParis.”

The new mom — who welcomed her son via surrogate in January — was shown smiling in the pictures as she stood outdoors with her sister Nicky’s daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton’s three-year-old girl Milou Alizée.