Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'

"He makes my life feel so complete," the TV personality wrote alongside a carousel of new photos of her baby boy

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 06:41AM EDT
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix turning 6 months old. Photo:

Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris Hilton is celebrating her baby boy. 

On Sunday, the 42-year-old marked six months since her son Phoenix Barron arrived into the world by sharing a series of new snapshots on Instagram. 

In the carousel of pictures, Hilton is seen wearing a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddling Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazes into his mom’s eyes and becomes fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

In the pictures, Hilton, who also wore a pair of blue cloud-print socks, sat on a large pink rug with the words ‘House of Sliving’ printed on it. According to Insider, ‘sliving’ is a term coined by Hilton in 2019 meaning ‘slaying’ and ‘living.’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The home also featured a lit-up purple neon Chanel logo on the wall and a unit featuring some toys and Disney figurines. In a clip from the carousel, Phoenix, who wore a blue babygrow with lightning bolts on it, could be seen grabbing at some of the toys, including a moving squirrel figurine.  

“😍,” commented Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, while singer Nicole Scherzinger added, “So happy for you sis 💞💞💞.” 

Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix turning 6 months old.

Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris, who shares Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum, recently confessed that she is “dreaming” of expanding her family and adding a "little princess” into the mix. 

The media personality and DJ shared some Instagram photos of herself hanging out with her three young nieces last week — and admitted she wouldn't mind having a little lady of her own around too. 

“Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces. Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love. 💖,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with...🥰💗#AuntieParis.”

The new mom — who welcomed her son via surrogate in January — was shown smiling in the pictures as she stood outdoors with her sister Nicky’s daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton’s three-year-old girl Milou Alizée.

Related Articles
Stella Banderas bikini pic
Melanie Griffith’s Lookalike Daughter Stella Shares Fun Bikini Snap on Instagram — See the Pic!
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: ‘It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom’
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
Khloé Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’
Aqua perform at Fabrique on May 27, 2023 in Milan
Aqua Perform Rare US Shows — and Pose with Paris Hilton — as 'Barbie Girl' Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby, Maddie Mendoza! Colorado Infant Chosen in Annual Spokesbaby Contest
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby, Colorado's Maddie Mendoza! 'It Feels Like a Dream' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and husband
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo
Kate Hudson wishes son Bing Happy Birthday
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's 12th Birthday with Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: 'My Drummer Baby'
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
harper beckhams birthday
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday with Disney World Trip
Paris Hilton Says Sheâs âDreaming of The Day When I'll Have a Little Princessâ as She Spends Time with Nieces
Paris Hilton Says She’s ‘Dreaming' of Having a 'Little Princess' During Day with Nieces