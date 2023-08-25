Paris Hilton Celebrates ‘National Waffle Day’ with Throwback Cooking Clip

Paris Hilton is celebrating National Waffle Day!

The great-granddaughter of hotel tycoon Conrad Hilton, 42, celebrated the day honoring the tasty dish — which this year fell on Thursday — with a throwback video clip that showed her creating a strawberry waffle.

“Happy #NationalWaffleDay!” Hilton captioned the Story she posted Thursday, adding a waffle and strawberry emoji.

The clip — which was originally posted jointly by Hilton and the Hampton by Hilton hotel back in June — starred the entrepreneur wearing a floral outfit with a pink hair bow and a pink cooking apron emblazoned with her catchphrase, "That’s Hot."

Standing in front of a table of ingredients, Hilton poured pink batter into a waffle maker as she spoke to the camera.

“Oh hey — have you tried the strawberry waffle at Hampton yet?” The ‘Stars Are Blind’ singer said. “I like to make mine with an extra touch of ‘sliving’.”

Sliving, of course, being a word coined by Hilton that is a combination of the words "slaying" and "living."

“Slay. That’s hot. Loves it. Yas,” Hilton then said as she added multi-colored sprinkles, berries, chocolate, and lashings of whipped cream on top of the now-cooked pink waffle. She then explained that guests could customize their own strawberry waffle at the hotel.

A final image in the clip showed another pink waffle with the word "sliving" written on it in whipped cream.

“Stay Sliving this summer by customizing your own Strawberry Waffle at Hampton by @Hilton for a limited time. 🥰🧇🍓✨ Loves it 💓 #ThatsHot #SummerOfSliving #HiltonForTheStay 💕,” the caption for the post by Hilton and the Hampton by Hilton read.

“Literally so hot! 🧇😍 #HiltonForTheStay #ParisForTheSlay,” the main Hilton Instagram account added in the comments section.



Hilton's celebration of waffles comes after she took a look back memories with her family earlier this week.

The new mom posted a carousel on Instagram on Wednesday, throwing it back to sweet memories with her siblings and cousins.

“It made me so emotional to look through these family photos🥹 I love reliving these special memories🥰💗 #BabyParis,” the socialite captioned the photos with her sister Nicky Hilton.

The first image also included their cousins Brooke Wiederhorn, daughter of Kim Richards, and Farrah Brittany, daughter of Kyle Richards, who was just a baby at the time.