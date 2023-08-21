Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'

Hilton shares her son with husband Carter Reum

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 21, 2023 08:44PM EDT
paris hilton and phoenix
Photo:

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton is celebrating the little moments with her son.

On Monday, the 42-year-old media personality and DJ posted a series of photos to her Instagram with her 7-month-old son Phoenix as the two posed together in a white armchair. Hilton wore a green, tropical-printed two-piece set that matched a tropical-printed bib her son wore.

In the photos, Hilton held her son and smiled down at him, while Phoenix adorably looked into the camera. In the last photo, the proud mom took a picture of her son as he sat in his BabyBjörn, giving a closer look at his bib.

"#MommyMonday with my angel baby 🥰💙👶🏼," Hilton captioned the post.

Hilton shares her son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum.

Last month, the proud mom celebrated her son's six month birthday, marking the occasion with a series of snapshots on Instagram. In the carousel of pictures, Hilton wore a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddled Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazed into his mom’s eyes and became fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

Before celebrating the exciting milestone, Hilton confessed that she was “dreaming” of expanding her family and adding a "little princess” into the mix. 

“Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces. Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love. 💖,” Hilton captioned the photos. “Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with...🥰💗#AuntieParis.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, the new mom chatted about her son. "He is such an angel, he's the best," Hilton said of Phoenix. "I'm just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode."

She also revealed that she wasn't the only one who was obsessed — her mom Kathy was loving being a grandma. "[She's] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced," Paris joked. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' 'Oh, I've been here for hours!' "

