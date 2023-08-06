Paris Hilton Celebrates Husband Carter Reum with Romantic Video: 'My One in a Million'

The couple — who wed in 2021 — share six-month-old son Phoenix Barron

Published on August 6, 2023 09:37AM EDT
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is lucky in love with Carter Reum.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, celebrated her husband with a sweet video shared on Instagram Saturday.

Set to the tune of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's track "One in a Million," the clip shows various scenes of the married couple spending time together.

"My one in a million💗," Hilton captioned the post, as she added in the comments section: "😍 I’m so in love with this song @beberexha @davidguetta! On the boat in Greece, listening to it on repeat. The lyrics are so beautiful!🥹🥰."

Reum, 42, also wrote in his own comment, "You’re my one in a trillion @parishilton ❤️❤️."

Hilton and Reum first met when they were in their 20s and later reconnected in 2019 thanks to Reum's sister, Halle Hammond, who invited both the entrepreneur and The Simple Life star over for Thanksgiving that year, when they hit it off.

"I've known him for 15 years," Hilton previously told PEOPLE. "Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

While vacationing on a private island for Hilton's 40th birthday, Reum proposed to the star, and the pair then wed in November 2021 during a lavish ceremony and reception at Hilton's late grandfather's former Bel Air home.

The wedding festivities continued with a neon carnival-themed party at the Santa Monica Pier the next day, and with another formal dinner the following evening.

Paris Hilton and LACMA Trustee Carter Reum attend LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hilton's latest post comes after she and Reum celebrated six months since they welcomed their baby son Phoenix Barron via surrogate in January with a post on Instagram last month.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, Hilton wore a pink heart-print tracksuit and cuddled Phoenix in her lap while he sweetly gazed into his mom’s eyes and became fascinated by the decor surrounding him.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” Hilton captioned the snapshots. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰."

"He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹 Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇," she continued.

“😍,” commented Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, while Nicole Scherzinger added, “So happy for you sis 💞💞💞.” 

